Epomaker Inc: Epomaker's First Carbon Fiber Keyboard- the Epomaker Carbon 60

With the perfect fusion of fashion and technology, the Epomaker Carbon 60 has quickly become a favorite among keyboard enthusiasts.

This keyboard combines a durable carbon fiber shell with a minimalist design, offering users an unparalleled typing experience and superior usability.

Carbon Fiber Shell and Comfortable Typing Experience

The Epomaker Carbon60 features a durable carbon fiber shell that resists corrosion, oxidation, and scratches, extending its lifespan. Unlike plastic shells, carbon fiber gives the keyboard a more refined and modern feel, enhancing its technological appeal. Paired with stylish spray paint, the Epomaker Carbon 60 exudes a fashionable and sophisticated visual aesthetic, perfectly catering to users who value both performance and appearance. Additionally, the light blue handle design adds a thoughtful touch, making it even more portable.

In terms of keycaps design, the Epomaker Carbon 60 adopts DSA low-profile keycaps. These keycaps feature a flat design with uniform height and a smooth surface. It minimizes typing movement, delivering a lighter and faster typing experience. Prolonged use of this keyboard effectively reduces typing fatigue, making it particularly suitable for high-efficiency work environments.

High Customizability and Cross-Platform Compatibility

Inspired by minimalism, the Epomaker Carbon 60 aims to return to classic design. With its compact 61-key design, it saves space while retaining essential functionality. Beyond its focus on aesthetics and comfort, this keyboard excels in functionality. It supports QMK/VIA programming, catering to users who require specific key mappings or efficient workflow setups. Moreover, this keyboard boasts excellent cross-platform compatibility, enabling seamless switching between multiple operating systems, making it ideal for users with diverse needs.

Personalization and Aesthetic Appeal

The Carbon 60 is equipped with per-key south-facing RGB lighting, allowing users to customize the lighting effects or colors according to their preferences. With a variety of colors and lighting effects to choose from, users can tailor the settings to best suit their expectation.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Carbon60 is now available on the Epomaker official website. It comes in Gateron brown low switch and Gateron red low switch options, the keyboard is currently on sale for just $129.99 on the official website.

