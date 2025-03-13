Entirely Launches in the U.S. at DAM LA 2025: A New Era for Martech Begins

First Open Ecosystem Debuts with Industry-Leading Integration

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martech industry is at a turning point, and Entirely is leading the charge. Launching officially in the U.S. at Henry Stewart DAM LA 2025, Entirely introduces the world's first open ecosystem.

A Bold Vision for Marketing Technology

Entirely is a community and a catalyst for marketing that matters. Entirely is built as an open ecosystem consisting of a mosaic of composable solutions. The goal is simple: To align the best of marketing technology by offering a clear path forward to enterprise-wide benefits and measurable results.

Scott Brinker, editor of chiefmartec, recognizes the disruptive impact of this new open ecosystem:

"The future of marketing technology is composability. Businesses need the flexibility to combine different products together to serve their specific needs. They need the freedom to plug in new, emerging technologies quickly and seamlessly. It's great to see Entirely embracing this model at the core of its product strategy and value proposition to customers."

From Vision to Execution: Censhare & Marmind Join Forces

"With Entirely, we are building the first operating system for an open ecosystem that enables companies to orchestrate, curate and scale composable customer experiences at scale," says Tobias Ackermann, Member of the Entirely Management Board. "Phase 1 of this vision is now a reality. The Censhare-Marmind combined solution and ecosystem integration shows how marketing teams can finally unify budgeting, planning, intelligent asset management and omnichannel content distribution, and performance reporting within a seamless experience."

As proof of Entirely's vision in action, Censhare and Marmind - two of the four founding brands behind Entirely - are unveiling their first-ever fully connected solution at DAM LA 2025. This product-level and go-to-market alignment unites Marketing Resource Management (MRM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Content Management System (CMS)-solving marketing's most significant operational challenges with one seamless, combined solution.

For the first time, marketing teams can budget, plan, execute, and optimize campaigns end-to-end within a single Marketing Cockpit.

Introducing the Entirely Summit: Lisbon 2025

To showcase the next phase of its open ecosystem, Entirely will host its Summit from October 28 to 30 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Summit will feature:

Beta Launch of the Entirely Open Ecosystem

Expert Keynotes on AI, composability, and the future of marketing technology

Customer Showcases highlighting early adopters

Partner Presentations from leading ISVs and technology providers

Hands-on Labs & Workshops with the Entirely platform

Go to http://entirely.com/summit to find out more.

About Entirely

Entirely is an open ecosystem enabling customers to drive business outcomes at scale. We are building a whole world of marketing technology - bringing together the best established and emerging solutions to unlock their full potential and drive what matters most. The future of Martech is not just connected - it is aligned. Our flexible approach unites innovative solutions from established and emerging partners, leveraging AI to shift marketing from execution to strategy. By embracing complexity, we unlock potential and drive real, measurable impact. Founded by Marmind, Censhare, Elaine, and Facelift, Entirely is building a whole new world of marketing technology - more than a product or platform. It is a community and a catalyst for marketing that matters.

For more information, visit www.entirely.com

Van Diamandakis

Vdiamandakis-ext@censhare.com

