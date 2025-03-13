BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Announces 2024 Partner Award Winners, Recognizing Excellence in Digital Finance Transformation

Annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners driving digital transformation for the Office of the CFO
LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025. (Nasdaq: BL), the intelligent financial data platform that powers the modern Office of the CFO, has announced the winners of its 2024 Global and Regional Partner Awards, celebrating firms that have gone above and beyond in enabling organizations to achieve future-ready finance operations. This year's honorees are recognized for their deep expertise, strategic collaboration, and commitment to driving meaningful outcomes for joint customers.
In addition to its annual award categories, BlackLine has introduced two new distinctions-Growth Accelerator and Innovation-to spotlight partners making transformative contributions to customer growth and digital finance innovation.
"Our partners play a pivotal role in helping companies modernize their finance and accounting functions, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and compliance," said Michael Otto, SVP of Global Alliances & Channels at BlackLine. "This year's winners exemplify the highest standards of collaboration, expertise, and impact, helping customers navigate today's challenges while preparing for the future."
2024 BlackLine Partner Award Winners
Global Partners of the Year
BlackLine's Global Partner of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding Alliance program partner and BPO program partner who have gone above and beyond to deliver remarkable value, innovation and growth globally. This award celebrates and honors the exceptional performance, dedication, and collaboration of these firms across borders.
- Global Consulting Alliance: EY
- Global BPO Partner: Genpact
EY's continued innovation and excellence for guiding clients on a journey to achieve future-ready financial operations is transforming offices of the CFO worldwide with BlackLine.
Genpact's evolution to a digital operations and AI solutions company is driving the next level of success and growth for our mutual global customers.
Global Consulting Alliances
Honoring firms that provide finance transformation leadership, process optimization, and project execution excellence.
- Americas: Deloitte
- EMEA North: Deloitte
- EMEA South: Accenture
- EMEA Central: EY
- APAC: Deloitte
- Japan: EY
Regional Consulting Alliances
Celebrating partners that deliver finance domain expertise and process transformation at a regional level.
- Americas: Clearsulting
- EMEA: Clearsulting
- APJ: ABeam Consulting
Software & Cloud Partner of the Year
Recognizing a partner that enhances BlackLine's platform with complementary technology.
- Software & Cloud Partner: Kyriba
Solution Providers
Acknowledging firms that provide expert guidance in digital finance transformation from initial implementation through ongoing success.
- Americas: Sum Theory
- APJ: Tridant Pty Ltd
Mid-Market Segment Partners
Honoring partners that help mid-market organizations streamline accounting processes and scale effectively.
- Americas: RSM US LLP
- APJ: Tridant Pty Ltd
Customer Success Partners
Recognizing partners that drive outstanding customer adoption and value realization.
- Americas: UHY
- EMEA: EY
Innovation Partners (New Category)
Celebrating partners who made the most significant contributions to industry and solution innovation.
- Industry Innovation Partner: Deloitte
- Solution Innovation Partner: EY
Invoice-to-Cash Solution Partners
Recognizing partners that enable customers to optimize working capital and accounts receivable operations.
- Americas: RSM US LLP
- EMEA: Axys
- APJ: Tridant Pty Ltd
Intercompany Solution Partner
Honoring firms that help organizations streamline and automate intercompany operations.
- Global: EY
Financial Reporting Analytics Solution Partners
Recognizing partners that enable finance teams to drive transparency and automation in financial consolidation.
- Americas: Deloitte
- EMEA: EY
SAP Solution Extension (SolEx) Partners
Celebrating firms that drive value through integrated BlackLine and SAP solutions.
- Americas: Accenture
- EMEA: EY
- APJ: Deloitte
Growth Accelerator Partner (New Category)
Recognizing the partner that delivered the most transformative customer growth.
- Alliances Growth Accelerator Partner: Deloitte
New/Breakthrough Partner
Celebrating an emerging partner making a significant impact.
- EMEA Newcomer Partner: NTT DATA Business Solutions UK
BlackLine's Commitment to Partner Collaboration
BlackLine's global partner ecosystem includes industry-leading consulting, technology, and outsourcing firms that work alongside BlackLine to transform finance and accounting operations. These strategic partnerships empower customers to accelerate automation, enhance controls, and gain real-time financial insights.
For a full list of BlackLine partners or to learn more about becoming one, visit the partner sectionon BlackLine's website.
