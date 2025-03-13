BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Announces 2024 Partner Award Winners, Recognizing Excellence in Digital Finance Transformation

Annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners driving digital transformation for the Office of the CFO

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025. (Nasdaq: BL), the intelligent financial data platform that powers the modern Office of the CFO, has announced the winners of its 2024 Global and Regional Partner Awards, celebrating firms that have gone above and beyond in enabling organizations to achieve future-ready finance operations. This year's honorees are recognized for their deep expertise, strategic collaboration, and commitment to driving meaningful outcomes for joint customers.

In addition to its annual award categories, BlackLine has introduced two new distinctions-Growth Accelerator and Innovation-to spotlight partners making transformative contributions to customer growth and digital finance innovation.

"Our partners play a pivotal role in helping companies modernize their finance and accounting functions, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and compliance," said Michael Otto, SVP of Global Alliances & Channels at BlackLine. "This year's winners exemplify the highest standards of collaboration, expertise, and impact, helping customers navigate today's challenges while preparing for the future."

2024 BlackLine Partner Award Winners

Global Partners of the Year

BlackLine's Global Partner of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding Alliance program partner and BPO program partner who have gone above and beyond to deliver remarkable value, innovation and growth globally. This award celebrates and honors the exceptional performance, dedication, and collaboration of these firms across borders.

Global Consulting Alliance: EY

EY Global BPO Partner: Genpact

EY's continued innovation and excellence for guiding clients on a journey to achieve future-ready financial operations is transforming offices of the CFO worldwide with BlackLine.

Genpact's evolution to a digital operations and AI solutions company is driving the next level of success and growth for our mutual global customers.

Global Consulting Alliances

Honoring firms that provide finance transformation leadership, process optimization, and project execution excellence.

Americas: Deloitte

Deloitte EMEA North: Deloitte

Deloitte EMEA South: Accenture

Accenture EMEA Central: EY

EY APAC: Deloitte

Deloitte Japan: EY

Regional Consulting Alliances

Celebrating partners that deliver finance domain expertise and process transformation at a regional level.

Americas: Clearsulting

Clearsulting EMEA: Clearsulting

Clearsulting APJ: ABeam Consulting



Software & Cloud Partner of the Year

Recognizing a partner that enhances BlackLine's platform with complementary technology.

Software & Cloud Partner: Kyriba



Solution Providers

Acknowledging firms that provide expert guidance in digital finance transformation from initial implementation through ongoing success.

Americas: Sum Theory

Sum Theory APJ: Tridant Pty Ltd

Mid-Market Segment Partners

Honoring partners that help mid-market organizations streamline accounting processes and scale effectively.

Americas: RSM US LLP

RSM US LLP APJ: Tridant Pty Ltd

Customer Success Partners

Recognizing partners that drive outstanding customer adoption and value realization.

Americas: UHY

UHY EMEA: EY

Innovation Partners (New Category)

Celebrating partners who made the most significant contributions to industry and solution innovation.

Industry Innovation Partner: Deloitte

Deloitte Solution Innovation Partner: EY

Invoice-to-Cash Solution Partners

Recognizing partners that enable customers to optimize working capital and accounts receivable operations.

Americas: RSM US LLP

RSM US LLP EMEA: Axys

Axys APJ: Tridant Pty Ltd



Intercompany Solution Partner

Honoring firms that help organizations streamline and automate intercompany operations.

Global: EY



Financial Reporting Analytics Solution Partners

Recognizing partners that enable finance teams to drive transparency and automation in financial consolidation.

Americas: Deloitte

Deloitte EMEA: EY

SAP Solution Extension (SolEx) Partners

Celebrating firms that drive value through integrated BlackLine and SAP solutions.

Americas: Accenture

Accenture EMEA: EY

EY APJ: Deloitte



Growth Accelerator Partner (New Category)

Recognizing the partner that delivered the most transformative customer growth.

Alliances Growth Accelerator Partner: Deloitte



New/Breakthrough Partner

Celebrating an emerging partner making a significant impact.

EMEA Newcomer Partner: NTT DATA Business Solutions UK



BlackLine's Commitment to Partner Collaboration

BlackLine's global partner ecosystem includes industry-leading consulting, technology, and outsourcing firms that work alongside BlackLine to transform finance and accounting operations. These strategic partnerships empower customers to accelerate automation, enhance controls, and gain real-time financial insights.

For a full list of BlackLine partners or to learn more about becoming one, visit the partner sectionon BlackLine's website.

Media Contact:

Samantha Darilek

VP, Communications

E: samantha.darilek@blackline.com