EisnerAmper today announced the addition of EisnerAmper Luxembourg S.à r.l.to the EisnerAmper Global network. EisnerAmper Global is an international network of independent member firms created to address the specialized audit, tax, and advisory needs of clients worldwide. Our expansion into Luxembourg will allow EisnerAmper Global to provide expert guidance to clients seeking to raise capital internationally through Luxembourg, a key global financial center. With deep expertise in local structuring, reporting, and regulatory requirements, EisnerAmper Luxembourg S.à r.l. will provide clients with the information and guidance to successfully manage complex and time-sensitive issues in a dynamic environment.

"Luxembourg's position as a global financial hub makes it an attractive domicile for investors, and there is a need within our growing private equity client base for local expertise and audit solutions," said Irina Gershengoren, Partner at EisnerAmper and Director at EisnerAmper Luxembourg S.à r.l. "Consideration of regulations and Luxembourg reporting obligations is crucial. We're excited to collaborate with EisnerAmper Luxembourg S.à r.l. whose expertise will help clients navigate local requirements and ensure regulatory compliance."

Clients of EisnerAmper Luxembourg S.à r.l., through its membership with EisnerAmper Global, will have the potential to access a full suite of resources to support essential business needs, including:

Accounting and financial statement preparation

Audits of financial statements

Fund structuring and formation support

Tax planning, preparation, and regulatory compliance services

Advisory, consulting, and outsourcing services

"We are excited to join EisnerAmper Global and provide premium service to clients, while complying with the reporting requirements for Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier," said Ilias Ntougas, Director at EisnerAmper Luxembourg S.à r.l. "Leveraging the global network, we will be able to provide EisnerAmper Global clients with expanded access to Europe through this highly sought-after jurisdiction."

"We're proud to be one of the leading professional services firms servicing the financial services industry, and we're committed to supporting our clients globally with top-tier audit, tax and advisory services," said Peter Cogan, Managing Partner, Financial Services at EisnerAmper and Chair of EisnerAmper Global. "Welcoming EisnerAmper Luxembourg S.à r.l. into EisnerAmper Global further strengthens our network as a leading business advisory services firm in this important European market."

