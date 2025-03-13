News summary:

Internet exchange needed a cost-effective way to deliver precise timing and synchronization to its members and partners

Adtran's Oscilloquartz technology rapidly scales, enabling TOP-IX to offer ultra-reliable NTP and PTP services across Italy

Solution delivers a robust alternative to GNSS, enabling precise timing for critical sectors

Adtran today announced that the Turin and Piedmont Internet Exchange (TOP-IX) has launched Italy's first time-as-a-service (TaaS) solution using Adtran Oscilloquartz technology. Delivered in collaboration with Italy's National Institute of Metrological Research and other strategic partners, the service leverages Oscilloquartz edge grandmaster devices deployed across TOP-IX's dedicated fiber network. This solution provides precise timing and synchronization to organizations across Italy and beyond, supporting sectors such as finance, healthcare and logistics.

"Today, mission-critical industries require uninterrupted access to precise timing and synchronization," said Andrea Casalegno, managing director at TOP-IX. "But developing and providing dedicated timing infrastructure can be expensive and resource-intensive, putting it out of reach for many organizations. That's why we introduced our new TaaS offering, which is a secure and reliable alternative to GNSS systems. As the first service of its kind in Italy, it provides our customers with a highly cost-effective and accessible way to achieve the precision synchronization required for even the most demanding applications. Built on Adtran's scalable and flexible Oscilloquartz technology and underpinned by national metrological standards, this solution ensures unmatched accuracy and reliability."

Adtran's OSA 5410XG and OSA 5412 grandmaster clocks provide the backbone of TOP-IX's TaaS platform. The OSA 5410XG's compact design and high-speed capabilities, including multiple 10Gbit/s ports, enable TOP-IX to meet the increasing demands of high-bandwidth applications while ensuring rapid scalability. Both devices feature Syncjack technology, which gives TOP-IX and its customers real-time performance monitoring, ensuring uninterrupted synchronization even in the face of external threats. With low-touch provisioning, the devices can be easily deployed, empowering TOP-IX to offer a secure and affordable alternative to building private timing infrastructures.

"This is a major milestone for Italy's digital infrastructure, enabling organizations to access precise and secure timing without the need for costly dedicated systems," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. "Our technology offers features like jamming and spoofing detection, multi-band GNSS receivers and timing assurance to ensure highly accurate and secure synchronization. With their compact, cost-effective design and low-touch provisioning, our devices enable TOP-IX to quickly deploy services across its network and meet the growing demand for ultra-reliable timing. What's more, by supporting compliance with evolving PNT standards, our solutions help TOP-IX future-proof its offerings and strengthen Italy's national timing infrastructure."

