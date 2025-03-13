Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Grants Stock Options

Storm Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted 1,860,000 stock options to certain of the Company's directors, officers and consultants. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.07 per common share and expires on March 12, 2030.

The stock options were issued under the terms and conditions of Storm's rolling Stock Option Plan, and the grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

