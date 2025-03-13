Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
WKN: A3D37E | ISIN: CA86218J2048 | Ticker-Symbol: L84
Frankfurt
13.03.25
08:21 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORM EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORM EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.03.2025 14:26 Uhr
94 Leser
Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Grants Stock Options

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2025 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted 1,860,000 stock options to certain of the Company's directors, officers and consultants. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.07 per common share and expires on March 12, 2030.

The stock options were issued under the terms and conditions of Storm's rolling Stock Option Plan, and the grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
bcounts@stormex.ca

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
