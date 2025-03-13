ReadTheory: New Study: Third-Grade Scores Predict District-Wide Success on Georgia Milestones

The 2023-2024 Georgia Milestones data reveals that third-grade literacy plays a pivotal role in students' long-term success.

Third grade can be the make-or-break moment in a student's academic journey, and this year's 2023-2024 Georgia Milestones Assessment data underscores just how critical early literacy is. The results reveal a striking trend: districts that performed well in third grade saw continued success across all future grade levels, while those that struggled in third grade faced persistent challenges.

A new comprehensive study of 15 Georgia school districts examined the link between early literacy achievement and long-term academic outcomes. Researchers analyzed reading proficiency rates for grades 3-12 to identify patterns and correlations, accounting for district size, demographics, and geographic diversity, ensuring a broad and representative analysis.

The findings are clear: third-grade reading proficiency strongly predicts future academic success, with an 81% correlation between early gains and later gains. Students who met reading benchmarks in third grade were far more likely to excel in later grades, graduate high school, and succeed in college and careers. Conversely, those who fell behind often struggled to catch up, widening the learning gap over time.

"In education, we often talk about closing learning gaps, but this research highlights how important it is to prevent them in the first place," said Ron Kirschenbaum, Managing Partner at ReadTheory. "By focusing on foundational literacy skills in third grade, schools can significantly alter the academic trajectory of their students."

Many Georgia districts are already integrating evidence-based literacy solutions that align with state standards. ReadTheory , in particular, has gained much traction among educators.

Julia Buff, a teacher in Douglas County, shared, "ReadTheory has helped my students grow, ensuring they are very prepared for our state test at the end of the year."

The study also revealed that districts using ReadTheory achieved an average proficiency rate of 56% on the 2023-2034 Georgia Milestones, compared to just 15% in districts that didn't use the program. This 3.7x difference underscores the platform's role in strengthening literacy at every stage of learning. The data aligns with the Nation's Report Card by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which found that only 30% of Georgia fourth graders and 31% of eighth graders are proficient in reading.

Grounded in the science of reading, ReadTheory is supporting schools in closing the achievement gap and fundamentally shaping brighter futures for their students. Educators and administrators interested in learning more about ReadTheory's impact are encouraged to explore the platform and request an introduction for deeper insights.

