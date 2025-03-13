South Africa's Mpumalanga province is seeking developers to partner with its Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land, and Environmental Affairs to establish and operate agrivoltaics at selected sites, with applications due by April 10. The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land, and Environmental Affairs in Mpumalanga, an eastern province of South Africa, has opened a tender for the development of agrivoltaics. The tender details, available via media outlet ESI Africa, state that the government has identified opportunities for agrivoltaics at primary and secondary produce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...