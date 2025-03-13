Applications Open for Logitech's Future Positive Challenge

A technology and engineering competition for disruptors in consumer electronics

Deadline to apply: April 4, 2025

Attention entrepreneurs, startups, and world-changing innovators. If you're sitting on a breakthrough idea that could transform the consumer electronics industry, Logitech wants to hear from you. The Future Positive Challenge is an opportunity to showcase groundbreaking solutions, gain exposure for your ideas, and collaborate with a global leader in innovative design.

Logitech's Future Positive Challenge looks for disruptive partners with bold ideas in areas like lower-impact printed circuit board design, scalable battery technology and recycling, sustainable manufacturing processes, and renewable or recycled materials. When you partner with Logitech to scale your innovation, it doesn't just get noticed, it gets nurtured with guidance from some of the brightest engineering and design minds in the consumer electronics industry.

Past winners have tackled challenges like minimizing rare earth materials in electronics, revolutionizing battery recycling, and creating cleaner manufacturing methods for printed circuit boards. Your idea could be the next to join this legacy of innovation and impact.

The 2025 Future Positive Challenge includes the following categories:

Printed Circuits - we're seeking innovative solutions for lower-impact, efficient circuit board designs and additive manufacturing.

Battery Technology and Recycling - we're looking for solutions for improving electronics efficiency, scaling battery capacity without more lithium or cobalt, or recycling key components from existing batteries.

Materials - we are looking for renewable, recycled materials that deliver equal or superior performance, and/or offer a reduced carbon footprint.

Sustainable Manufacturing - we're seeking experts to enhance manufacturing and supply chain efficiency through innovation and improvement.

Waste Management - join us in revolutionizing electronic waste management through prevention, recycling, waste-to-energy, and re-purposing.

Applications are open now through April 4th. Apply directly online through the Agorize partnership portal. Take the first step by completing the participation form and submitting your proposal.

