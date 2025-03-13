Anzeige
Lightyear Releases 2025 State of Connectivity Report Unveiling Key Enterprise Telecom Trends

Finanznachrichten News

Lightyear's New Report Highlights Telecom Industry and Pricing Trends Observed in Its Proprietary Dataset, Illustrating How These Factors May Impact Enterprise IT Infrastructure Strategies

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2025 / Lightyear, the leading provider of enterprise telecom management software, today announces the release of its highly anticipated 2025 State of Connectivity Report. This comprehensive report utilizes Lightyear's proprietary dataset to provide timely insights on telecom industry and pricing trends.

State of Connectivity Report

State of Connectivity Report
This chart is a hypothetical representation. For the actual data and complete analysis, download the full report.

"We at Lightyear are rethinking the enterprise telecom experience from first principles, and a significant component of doing so involves helping enterprises better inform telecom decisions with objective data," said Dennis Thankachan, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear. "Telecom is an opaque industry, but our work at Lightyear - powering over 100,000 RFPs and more than one million price quotes to date - gives us unique insight that can help buyers make more objectively sound decisions."

The report covers timely industry and price trends, including the following highlights:

  • The impact of global inflation on bandwidth pricing

  • Wavelength vs. Ethernet Point-to-Points within the enterprise WAN

  • NaaS: What is it? Is it worth my time?

  • The State of MPLS in 2025

  • DIA and Broadband Pricing Averages

  • DIA Average Bandwidth Tiers Purchased

  • Observed Type 2 Markup

The full 2025 State of Connectivity Report is available now for download on Lightyear's website.

To further explore the report's findings, Lightyear has hosted an on-demand webinar, which you can access here, and will also be featured on an upcoming episode of TeleGeography Explains the Internet podcast. Both resources offer deeper insights and actionable strategies for optimizing telecom infrastructure.

