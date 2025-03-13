Audience Acuity and Precise Partner to Set a New Standard for Data Transparency and Verification

Audience Acuity, a leader in identity resolution, data enhancement, and audience intelligence, has partnered with Precise, the pioneer in privacy-preserving data verification, to set a new industry standard for data transparency, verification, and secure collaboration. Audience Acuity will leverage Precise Proof technology to create an immutable record of data lineage, giving partners full visibility into the integrity and provenance of its identity graph.

Tracking and verifying the full lineage of data from sourcing to activation has long been a challenge. Without a standardized approach to proving accuracy and provenance, data buyers have relied on self-reported claims that offer little transparency. By integrating Precise Proof, Audience Acuity is setting a new benchmark for independently validated data, giving partners the confidence to make informed, compliant, and measurable decisions.

"Trust and transparency in data are no longer optional - they are essential," said Jeff Berke, CEO of Audience Acuity. "By working with Precise, we are giving our partners the ability to verify and trust the quality of the data they rely on, setting a new precedent for accountability in audience intelligence."

The industry is shifting toward greater accountability in data transactions. With regulatory scrutiny increasing and third-party cookies phasing out, the demand for verifiable, privacy-compliant data solutions has never been greater. The IAB Tech Lab has reinforced this urgency through its Data Transparency Standards, pushing for structured verification frameworks. By incorporating Precise Proof, Audience Acuity strengthens the integrity of its identity graph while supporting industry-wide efforts to raise standards for data accuracy, compliance, and lineage tracking.

"The industry is demanding a higher standard for data transparency, and this partnership delivers it," said Jesse Redniss, CEO of Precise. "Precise Proof removes uncertainty around data, giving providers like Audience Acuity a powerful way to validate, track, and certify their assets with unmatched transparency."

As privacy regulations tighten and data accountability becomes a critical differentiator, Audience Acuity and Precise are redefining trust in audience identity data. For brands and agencies, this means greater confidence in data accuracy and integrity for targeting, measurement, and customer engagement - backed by independent validation rather than self-reported claims. With proof of authenticity and proper sourcing, marketers can optimize campaigns while ensuring compliance. By making verification and transparency core to audience intelligence, this partnership paves the way for a more open, accountable, high-quality data ecosystem.

Audience Acuity is a leading provider of identity resolution and audience intelligence solutions, helping brands and agencies maximize the effectiveness of their data-driven marketing. By delivering high-quality, privacy-compliant audience insights, Audience Acuity enables more accurate targeting, measurement, and engagement. With one of the most comprehensive identity graphs available, it empowers businesses to better understand and reach their customers across channels while maintaining strict compliance with evolving privacy regulations. Its solutions help advertisers, brands, platforms, and data providers enhance personalization, optimize media performance, and improve attribution to ensure marketing investments deliver measurable outcomes in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Precise is a leader in data verification and secure collaboration, specializing in Proof of Data technology to ensure transparency, trust, and compliance. Through blockchain-backed proof methodologies, Precise provides data owners with an immutable record of accuracy, lineage, and responsible data use. In addition to data verification, Precise enables privacy-preserving data collaboration through federated machine learning, allowing organizations to extract insights while keeping sensitive data protected. By establishing verifiable data integrity and privacy-first data activation, Precise empowers businesses to confidently leverage their data while maintaining compliance and accountability.

