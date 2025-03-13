Edward Troy Joins Whittier Trust as Senior Vice President

Bringing 13 Years of Wealth Management Expertise, Edward Troy Will Continue to Enhance the Firm's Legacy of Personalized Wealth Management

Whittier Trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Troy, CFA, as Senior Vice President and Client Advisor in the firm's Pasadena office. With over 13 years of experience guiding high-net-worth families and institutional investors, Edward Troy brings a wealth of expertise in investment management, tax strategy, and wealth planning.

As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust has built a legacy of excellence in wealth management, providing personalized investment and advisory services to generations of clients. A hallmark of the firm's success is its deep bench of expert Client Advisors, who serve as trusted partners in developing tailored solutions that preserve and grow wealth over time. Edward's addition to the team reinforces Whittier Trust's commitment to top-tier talent and its dedication to delivering exceptional, relationship-driven service.

"We're excited to welcome Edward to Whittier Trust," said Peter Zarifes, Managing Director-Head of Wealth Management at Whittier Trust. "His ability to blend technical expertise with a personal, relationship-driven approach is exactly what sets us apart. Edward doesn't just manage wealth-he helps clients build meaningful legacies that last for generations."

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Edward served as Vice President at Offit Capital Advisors, where he managed portfolios for multi-generational families, endowments, and foundations. His strategic approach and deep understanding of complex financial landscapes have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor in the industry.

Edward holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of California, San Diego and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He is an active member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Los Angeles.

Outside of work, Edward enjoys traveling with his wife and children and spending time outdoors with close friends.

