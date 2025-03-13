Celnor Group completes first international acquisition - New-England-based John Turner Consulting

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celnor Group, a UK-based provider of testing, inspection, certification, and compliance, announces the acquisition of New-England based John Turner Consulting, marking a significant development in its growth journey.

Founded in 1997, John Turner Consulting (JTC), is a multidisciplinary consulting firm that provides geotechnical testing and engineering, materials sampling and analysis, environmental consulting, building sciences, energy consultants, construction engineering, and inspection services. The US based business of 150 colleagues is led by John Turner, Founder and President, who will continue to lead the business.

Headquartered in New Hampshire, JTC operates eight offices/laboratories throughout New England to provide a variety of services to clients throughout the region. The firm serves the healthcare, education, transportation, and infrastructure sectors to support safe and sustainable projects. John's vision has steered JTC from a one-man operation in New Hampshire, to a large and growing firm with technical professionals proudly serving public and private clients in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Michigan and New York. The company is dedicated to enhancing client satisfaction by continuously improving efficiency, quality, and competitiveness in its services.

"JTC represents a pivotal moment for Celnor as we expand our coverage beyond the UK and Ireland. The Group has grown significantly?over?the past 18 months, enabling us to support over 1,300 colleagues, 5,500 clients?and deliver annualised revenues of over £130m. Announcing our international expansion is a fantastic way to start 2025." Simon Parrington, CEO and Founder of Celnor comments. "John's decades of experience in the industry and his values align perfectly with Celnor. He remains very active in the daily operations of JTC as well as building relationships with clients. The growth of JTC is impressive and a testament to John and his team, I look forward to working with John and the team over the long term."

"I rarely take the time to reflect, but during our annual Manager's summit last February to kick off the 2024 season, I was truly in awe. I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come and the depth of talent on our team. It's an honor to be part of this amazing group of dedicated professionals.?Over the years, many firms have approached me about acquiring JTC, but for the first time, I met someone who truly aligns with our vision. This transition isn't just right for me personally, it will create new accelerated opportunities for the JTC team. We're excited to partner with Celnor as we enter the next phase of our growth journey. This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, inspection services, and multidisciplinary solutions for the construction, infrastructure, and built environment sectors. Our vision is to grow our team of experts and deliver first-class compliance solutions across New England and the U.S." John Turner, President of JTC.

About Celnor

Celnor is a leading provider of regulatory assurance, specialising in testing, inspection, and compliance. Celnor Group, backed by Inflexion, a leading mid-market private equity firm with £11bn assets under management, consists of over 20 member companies, that deliver essential data, consultancy, and insights to over 5,500 clients, helping protect people, property, and the environment. Founded in 2023 by Simon Parrington Group CEO, London-based Celnor has rapidly grown to a team of over 1,300 colleagues across 30 UK locations.

About JTC

John Turner Consulting (JTC), founded in 1997, is a provider of mission-critical testing, inspection, and compliance-driven services to the construction, infrastructure, and built environment sectors throughout North-East USA. With eight strategically located offices, JTC serves clients throughout New England, and beyond. JTC has a strong presence in the transportation sector, working with Department of Transportation bodies in New England, as well as companies in the real estate, construction, and environmental risk management sectors.

