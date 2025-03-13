Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
WKN: A110V7 | ISIN: US9485961018 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WBA
Weibo Corporation: Weibo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results and Annual Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and annual divide nd.

"We capped off the year with solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2024," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "In 2024, we have proactively adjusted our user strategy to focus on the acquisition and engagement of high quality users. On the content front, we further optimized our content ecosystem through reinforcement of our core areas of strength, investment into vertical content and construction of AI-empowered content ecosystem. On the monetization front, we delivered solid performance this year, with advertising business in a stabilized trend and good momentum of value-added service. Our operating efficiency remained solid, with operating margin reaching 28% and non-GAAP operating margin reaching 33% for the full year of 2024. With our decent profitability and healthy cash flow as foundation, we are committed to enhancing shareholder return. We are pleased to announce that our board of directors has approved the adoption of annual dividend policy and an annual dividend payout of US$200 million to our shareholders for fiscal year 2024."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues were US$456.8 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year or relatively flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Advertising and marketing revenues were US$385.9 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year or a decrease of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$71.0 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year or an increase of 18% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Income from operations was US$117.9 million, representing an operating margin of 26%.
  • Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$8.9 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.04.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was US$136.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 30%.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$106.6 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.40.
  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 590 million in December 2024.
  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 260 million in December 2024.

[1] We define constant currency (non-GAAP) by assuming that the average exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2024 had been the same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2023, or RMB7.22=US$1.00.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues were US$1.75 billion, relatively flat year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [2].
  • Advertising and marketing revenues were US$1.50 billion, a decrease of 2% year-over-year or a decrease of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [2].
  • Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$256.0 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year or an increase of 15% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [2].
  • Income from operations was US$494.3 million, representing an operating margin of 28%.
  • Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$300.8 million and diluted net income per share was US$1.16.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was US$584.1 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 33%.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$478.6 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$1.82.

[2] We define constant currency (non-GAAP) by assuming that the average exchange rate of 2024 had been the same as it was in 2023, or RMB7.08=US$1.00.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Weibo's total net revenues were US$456.8 million, a decrease of 1% compared to US$463.7 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$385.9 million, a decrease of 4% compared to US$403.7 million for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to the underperformance of online game sector, as we faced a tough year-over-year comparison due to the concentrated release of blockbuster games in the fourth quarter of 2023. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding advertising revenues from Alibaba were US$345.5 million, a decrease of 4% compared to US$358.8 million for the same period last year.

VAS revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$71.0 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year compared to US$59.9 million for the same period last year, primarily driven by the growth of membership services and game-related revenues.

Costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled US$338.9 million, a decrease of 2% compared to US$344.7 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$117.9 million, compared to US$119.0 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 26%, same as last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$136.2 million, compared to US$145.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 30%, compared to 31% last year.

Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$85.1 million, compared to non-operating income of US$42.3 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 mainly included (i) investment related impairment of US$82.8 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) loss from fair value change of investments of US$3.9 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) net interest and other income of US$1.6 million.

Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were US$20.0 million, compared to US$72.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the accrual of withholding tax related to the earnings of the company's wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"). In 2024, the Company accrued withholding tax related to its WFOE's earnings for 2024 on a quarterly basis. In contrast, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company cumulatively accrued a US$43.7 million withholding tax related to its WFOE's earnings for 2023 and certain years prior to 2023. These earnings have been and are expected to be remitted to Weibo Hong Kong Limited to fund the demand for U.S. dollars in business operations, payments of dividends and debts, and potential investments, etc.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$8.9 million, compared to US$83.2 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$0.04, compared to US$0.34 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$106.6 million, compared to US$76.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$0.40, compared to US$0.31 for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2024, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.4 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2024, cash provided by operating activities was US$244.0 million, capital expenditures totaled US$17.7 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$14.4 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

For fiscal year 2024, Weibo's total net revenues were US$1.75 billion, relatively flat compared to US$1.76 billion in 2023.

Advertising and marketing revenues for 2024 were US$1.50 billion, a decrease of 2% compared to US$1.53 billion in 2023. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding advertising revenues from Alibaba were US$1.38 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to US$1.42 billion for 2023.

VAS revenues for 2024 were US$256.0 million, an increase of 13% compared to US$225.8 million for 2023.

Costs and expenses for 2024 totaled US$1.26 billion, a decrease of 2% compared to US$1.29 billion for 2023.

Income from operations for 2024 was US$494.3 million, compared to US$472.9 million for 2023. Operating margin for 2024 was 28%, compared to 27% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$584.1 million, compared to US$592.1 million for 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 33%, compared to 34% last year.

Non-operating loss for 2024 was US$73.7 million, compared to non-operating income of US$29.8 million for 2023. Non-operating loss in 2024 mainly included (i) investment related impairment of US$91.9 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) gain from fair value change of investments of US$18.6 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) net interest and other income of US$0.9 million.

Income tax expenses for 2024 were US$110.6 million, compared to US$145.3 million for 2023. In 2024, the Company accrued a US$22.1 million withholding tax related to its WFOE's earnings for 2024. In 2023, the Company cumulatively accrued a US$43.7 million withholding tax related to its WFOE's earnings for 2023 and certain years prior to 2023.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for 2024 was US$300.8 million, compared to US$342.6 million for 2023. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for 2024 was US$1.16, compared to US$1.43 for 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for 2024 was US$478.6 million, compared to US$450.6 million for 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for 2024 was US$1.82, compared to US$1.88 for 2023.

For fiscal year 2024, cash provided by operating activities was US$639.9 million, compared to US$672.8 million for 2023. Capital expenditures totaled US$61.5 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$58.1 million.

Adoption of Dividend Policy and Declaration of 2024 Dividend

On March 12, 2025, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") adopted a cash dividend policy (the "Dividend Policy"), under which the Company may choose to declare and distribute a cash dividend each year in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and applicable laws and regulations. Under the policy, the Board determines whether to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular year, depending on the Company's results of operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition, capital requirements and other relevant considerations that the Board deems relevant.

Accordingly, on the same day, for the fiscal year of 2024, the Board declared a cash dividend of US$0.82 per ordinary share, or US$0.82 per ADS, payable in U.S. dollars, to holders of record of ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on April 9, 2025, Beijing /Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, in accordance with the Dividend Policy. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid will be approximately US$200 million. For holders of Class A ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be on or around May 8, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around May 15, 2025 for holders of ADSs.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM Eastern Time on March 13, 2025 (or 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Beijing Time on March 13, 2025) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial in and instruction will be in the confirmation email upon registering.

Participants Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf3e83e2236a24ff5839823fdb84a4a1f

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.weibo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders before interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses/benefits, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. We are continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release, contain forward-looking statements. Weibo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to sustain or grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Weibo Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898-3336
Email: [email protected]

WEIBO CORPORATION


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)































Three months ended


Twelve months ended





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,





2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


Net revenues:












Advertising and marketing


$ 403,739


$ 398,615


$ 385,850


$ 1,534,014


$ 1,498,693


Value-added services


59,928


65,865


70,977


225,822


255,984



Net revenues


463,667


464,480


456,827


1,759,836


1,754,677















Costs and expenses:












Cost of revenues (1)


100,156


92,381


100,529


374,279


369,521


Sales and marketing (1)


139,726


123,069


139,863


461,421


480,791


Product development (1)


67,243


80,411


75,921


333,628


308,747


General and administrative (1)


37,537


27,297


22,634


117,574


101,294



Total costs and expenses


344,662


323,158


338,947


1,286,902


1,260,353


Income from operations


119,005


141,322


117,880


472,934


494,324















Non-operating income (loss):












Investment related income (loss), net


25,544


16,905


(86,737)


18,594


(74,557)


Interest and other income, net


16,713


6,699


1,618


11,254


888





42,257


23,604


(85,119)


29,848


(73,669)















Income before income tax expenses


161,262


164,926


32,761


502,782


420,655


Less: Income tax expenses


72,578


32,197


20,034


145,287


110,550















Net income


88,684


132,729


12,727


357,495


310,105


Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


808


545


992


2,095


2,556


Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests


4,646


1,617


2,870


12,802


6,748


Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$ 83,230


$ 130,567


$ 8,865


$ 342,598


$ 300,801




























Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$ 0.35


$ 0.55


$ 0.04


$ 1.45


$ 1.27


Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$ 0.34


$ 0.50


$ 0.04


$ 1.43


$ 1.16















Shares used in computing basic net income per share attributable











to Weibo's shareholders


236,311


237,499


237,970


235,560


237,324


Shares used in computing diluted net income per share attributable











to Weibo's shareholders


246,382


265,824


239,983


239,974


265,241















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:













Cost of revenues


$ 1,851


$ 1,539


$ 1,115


$ 8,933


$ 5,954



Sales and marketing


3,559


3,454


2,553


16,528


13,041



Product development


11,079


8,593


6,079


51,441


33,403



General and administrative


5,259


4,512


3,650


24,229


17,316


WEIBO CORPORATION


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands of U.S. dollars)














As of






December 31,


December 31,






2023


2024










Assets





Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,584,635


$ 1,890,632





Short-term investments

641,035


459,852





Accounts receivable, net

440,768


339,754





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

359,881


348,774





Amount due from SINA(1)

486,397


452,769





Current assets subtotal

4,512,716


3,491,781











Property and equipment, net

220,663


215,034



Goodwill and intangible assets, net

300,565


272,004



Long-term investments

1,320,386


1,389,199



Other non-current assets

926,028


1,136,481



Total assets

$ 7,280,358


$ 6,504,499










Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:







Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$ 161,493


$ 158,435





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

666,833


652,369





Income tax payable

94,507


84,690





Deferred revenues

75,187


72,642





Unsecured senior notes

799,325


-





Current liabilities subtotal

1,797,345


968,136












Long-term liabilities:








Convertible senior notes

317,625


320,803





Unsecured senior notes

743,695


744,662





Long-term loans

791,647


795,311





Other long-term liabilities

112,430


96,701





Total liabilities

3,762,742


2,925,613











Redeemable non-controlling interests

68,728


45,103











Shareholders' equity:







Weibo shareholders' equity

3,398,735


3,482,771




Non-controlling interests

50,153


51,012





Total shareholders' equity

3,448,888


3,533,783



Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and
shareholders' equity

$ 7,280,358


$ 6,504,499



















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$445.2 million as of
December 31, 2023 and US$417.7 million as of December 31, 2024.


WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
























Three months ended


Twelve months ended






December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,






2023


2024


2024


2023


2024





















Income from operations


$

119,005


$

141,322


$

117,880


$

472,934


$

494,324


Add:

Stock-based compensation



21,748



18,098



13,397



101,131



69,714



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions



5,103



5,112



4,874



18,022



20,056


Non-GAAP income from operations


$

145,856


$

164,532


$

136,151


$

592,087


$

584,094





















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$

83,230


$

130,567


$

8,865


$

342,598


$

300,801


Add:

Stock-based compensation



21,748



18,098



13,397



101,131



69,714



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
acquisitions



5,103



5,112



4,874



18,022



20,056



Investment related gain/loss, net (1)



(25,544)



(16,905)



86,737



(18,594)



74,557



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity
method investments



(10,547)



1,975



(5,598)



1,804



13,323



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss
attributable to non-controlling interests



(311)



(501)



(346)



(725)



(1,718)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)



(781)



(1,112)



(3,284)



(1,957)



(6,581)



Amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured
senior notes and long-term loans



3,468



1,951



1,943



8,287



8,485


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$

76,366


$

139,185


$

106,588


$

450,566


$

478,637





















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's
shareholders


$

0.31

*

$

0.53

*

$

0.40

*

$

1.88

*

$

1.82

*




















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share attributable
to Weibo's shareholders



246,382



265,824



239,983



239,974



265,241


Add:

The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible senior
notes (3)



-



-



26,411



-



-


Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
attributable to Weibo's shareholders



246,382



265,824



266,394



239,974



265,241





















Adjusted EBITDA:


















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$

83,230


$

130,567


$

8,865


$

342,598


$

300,801



Non-GAAP adjustments



(6,864)



8,618



97,723



107,968



177,836



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders



76,366



139,185



106,588



450,566



478,637




Interest income, net



(870)



(6,348)



(1,514)



(6,424)



(26,423)




Income tax expenses



73,359



33,309



23,318



147,245



117,131




Depreciation expenses



9,303



8,985



9,248



39,220



36,819



Adjusted EBITDA


$

158,158


$

175,131


$

137,640


$

630,607


$

606,164





















Net revenues


$

463,667


$

464,480


$

456,827


$

1,759,836


$

1,754,677





















Non-GAAP operating margin



31 %



35 %



30 %



34 %



33 %





















(1)

To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.



























(2)

To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of
investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were recorded in entities established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances
were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.




















(3)

To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible senior notes which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.




















*

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible senior notes for calculating diluted EPS.





WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

















Three months ended


Twelve months ended





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,





2023


2024


2024


2023


2024















Net revenues













Advertising and marketing













Non-Ali advertisers


$ 358,848


$ 377,112


$ 345,528


$ 1,422,406


$ 1,381,908



Alibaba


44,891


21,503


40,322


111,608


116,785



Subtotal


403,739


398,615


385,850


1,534,014


1,498,693
















Value-added services


59,928


65,865


70,977


225,822


255,984





$ 463,667


$ 464,480


$ 456,827


$ 1,759,836


$ 1,754,677


SOURCE Weibo Corporation

