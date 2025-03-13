Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.: Cartesian Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Phase 3 AURORA trial of Descartes-08 in myasthenia gravis on track to commence in 1H25; Deep and durable responses maintained over 12 months in Descartes-08-treated participants in Phase 2b trial

Phase 2 trial of Descartes-08 in systemic lupus erythematosus ongoing with expected data readout in 2H25

Company expects to initiate Phase 2 pediatric basket trial of Decartes-08 in select autoimmune indications in 2H25

Dosing underway in first-in-human Phase 1 trial of Descartes-15

Approximately $214.3 million cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2024 expected to support planned operations into mid-2027, including completion of planned Phase 3 AURORA trial

FREDERICK, Md., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, and outlined recent corporate updates.

"Following a year marked by tremendous progress, we remain committed to advancing our pipeline of mRNA cell therapies designed to be dosed in the convenient outpatient setting, without the need for preconditioning chemotherapy," said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cartesian. "Notably, we remain on track to commence our planned Phase 3 AURORA trial of Descartes-08 in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) in the first half of this year. Supported by positive results from our Phase 2b trial demonstrating deep and durable improvements for Descartes-08-treated participants, along with our Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), we are confident that we have a clear path toward potential approval of this promising new therapy."

Dr. Brunn continued, "Beyond MG, we remain on track to report preliminary data from our ongoing Phase 2 open-label trial of Descartes-08 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and expect to initiate our Phase 2 pediatric basket trial of Descartes-08 in select autoimmune diseases in the second half of this year. With these anticipated milestones, along with our strong balance sheet, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver on our mission to expand the reach of cell therapy to autoimmunity."

Recent Pipeline Progress and Anticipated Milestones

Phase 3 AURORA Trial of Descartes-08 in MG on Track to Commence in the First Half of 2025. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 AURORA trial is designed to assess Descartes-08 versus placebo (1:1 randomization) administered as six once weekly outpatient infusions without preconditioning chemotherapy in approximately 100 participants with acetylcholine receptor autoantibody positive (AChR Ab+) MG. The primary endpoint will assess the proportion of Descartes-08 participants with an improvement in MG Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) score of three points or more at Month 4 compared to placebo. Descartes-08, Cartesian's lead product candidate, is an autologous anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) mRNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (mRNA CAR-T).



In January 2025, Cartesian announced that it has received written agreement from the FDA under the SPA process on the overall design of the planned Phase 3 AURORA trial. The SPA agreement indicates that the FDA has determined that the proposed trial design is acceptable to support a future Biologics License Application for Descartes-08 in MG, subject to the ultimate outcome of the trial.

Announced Positive Updated Results from Phase 2b Trial of Descartes-08 in Participants with MG, with Deepening Response Observed Over Time, Durable Through Month 12. In December 2024, the Company announced updated efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2b trial of Descartes-08 in participants with MG. Participants included in the primary efficacy dataset (n=12) 1 experienced an average MG-ADL reduction of 5.5 (±1.1) at Month 4. Responses were observed to be durable through Month 12, with 80% (4/5) of evaluable participants from the primary efficacy dataset maintaining a clinically meaningful response, defined as a reduction in MG-ADL score of at least 2 points. Descartes-08 continues to be observed as well-tolerated, supporting outpatient administration without the need for lymphodepleting chemotherapy.





Corporate Updates

Emily English Promoted to Chief Operations Officer. Emily English, formerly Cartesian's Senior Vice President and Head of Manufacturing Operations, was promoted to Chief Operations Officer in January 2025. Emily's significant contributions, including her leadership in the expansion of the new, state-of-the-art current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) facility in Frederick, Maryland, have been instrumental in Cartesian's progress as the Company continues to advance its pipeline.



Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2024 was $214.3 million and is expected to support planned operations, including completion of planned Phase 3 AURORA trial for Descartes-08 in MG, into mid-2027.





Research and development expenses were $45.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $71.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily a result of the Company's restructuring in 2023 prior to the merger between Cartesian and Selecta Biosciences, including reductions in expenses for preclinical and clinical programs due to the strategic reprioritization, stock compensation in connection with the Selecta Biosciences/ Cartesian Therapeutics merger, and higher expenses in 2023 compared to 2024 due to one-time cash charges related to salaries and benefits.





General and administrative expenses were $30.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $40.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily the result of reductions in expenses incurred for stock compensation and professional fees in connection with the merger between Cartesian and Selecta Biosciences.





Net loss was $(77.4) million, or $(4.48) net loss per share (basic), for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $(219.7) million, or $(49.76) net loss per share (basic), for the year ended December 31, 2023.



About Descartes-08

Descartes-08, Cartesian's lead mRNA cell therapy candidate, is an autologous mRNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (mRNA CAR-T) product targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) in clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis (MG) and systemic lupus erythematosus. In contrast to conventional DNA-based CAR T-cell therapies, mRNA CAR-T administration is designed to not require preconditioning chemotherapy, can be administered in the outpatient setting, and does not carry the risk of genomic integration associated with cancerous transformation. Descartes-08 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of MG, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the treatment of juvenile dermatomyositis.

About Descartes-15

Descartes-15 is a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T cell therapy. In preclinical studies, Descartes-15 has been observed to achieve an approximately ten-fold increase in CAR expression and selective target-specific killing, relative to Descartes-08. Similar to Descartes-08, Descartes-15 is designed to be administered without preconditioning chemotherapy and does not use integrating vectors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is an mRNA CAR-T entering Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. A Phase 3 trial of Descartes-08 in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis has received written agreement from the FDA under the Special Protocol Assessment process. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Amounts in thousands, except share data and par value) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,610 $ 76,911 Accounts receivable 872 5,870 Unbilled receivables - 2,981 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,144 4,967 Total current assets 216,626 90,729 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 9,912 2,113 Right-of-use asset, net 5,535 10,068 In-process research and development assets 150,600 150,600 Goodwill 48,163 48,163 Long-term restricted cash 1,669 1,377 Investments 2,000 2,000 Other assets 518 - Total assets $ 435,023 $ 305,050 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 288 $ 3,150 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,076 15,572 Lease liability 2,851 2,166 Deferred revenue - 2,311 Warrant liabilities - 720 Contingent value right liability 7,761 15,983 Forward contract liabilities - 28,307 Total current liabilities 22,976 68,209 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability, net of current portion 11,133 8,789 Deferred revenue, net of current portion - 3,538 Warrant liabilities, net of current portion 3,836 5,674 Contingent value right liability, net of current portion 387,739 342,617 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,141 15,853 Total liabilities 441,825 444,680 Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; no and 548,375 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; no and 435,120.513 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - 296,851 Options for Series A Preferred Stock - 3,703 Stockholders' deficit: Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 134,904.563 and no shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 120,790.402 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 437,927 and no shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 437,927 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 9,427,168.437 and 9,451,625 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 25,767,369 and 5,397,597 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 1 Additional paid-in capital 689,887 179,062 Accumulated deficit (692,071 ) (614,647 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,621 ) (4,600 ) Total stockholders' deficit (6,802 ) (440,184 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit $ 435,023 $ 305,050

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Collaboration and license revenue $ 38,275 $ 26,004 Grant revenue 638 - Total revenue 38,913 26,004 Operating expenses: Research and development 45,105 71,260 General and administrative 30,126 40,450 Impairment of long-lived assets 7,579 710 Total operating expenses 82,810 112,420 Operating loss (43,897 ) (86,416 ) Interest income 7,386 4,964 Foreign currency transaction, net - 38 Interest expense - (2,833 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,558 12,746 Change in fair value of contingent value right liability (36,900 ) (18,300 ) Change in fair value of forward contract liabilities (6,890 ) (149,600 ) Other income, net 606 691 Loss before income taxes (77,137 ) (238,710 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (287 ) 19,000 Net loss $ (77,424 ) $ (219,710 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (21 ) (53 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities - 11 Total comprehensive loss $ (77,445 ) $ (219,752 ) Net loss per share allocable to common stockholders: Basic $ (4.48 ) $ (49.76 ) Diluted $ (4.49 ) $ (49.76 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,276,822 5,170,319 Diluted 17,357,943 5,170,319

