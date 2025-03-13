WBBA Releases Net5.5G Best Practices & Deployment Guide Whitepaper to Accelerate Global Commercial Deployment of Net5.5G

BARCELONA, Spain, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2025, the World Broadband Association (WBBA) hosted an industry summit themed "Smarter Broadband: Investment. Innovation. Intelligence." It, along with industry organizations, released the Net5.5G Best Practices & Deployment Guide Whitepaper (the Whitepaper), aiming to accelerate the global commercial deployment of Net5.5G and pave the way for the intelligent era.

The Whitepaper showcases the widespread adoption of Net5.5G worldwide. This signifies that a consensus on Net5.5G as the next-generation network infrastructure is gaining momentum. In June 2024, the WBBA published the Network Evolution For the 5.5G And 6G Era - Net5.5G Architecture Whitepaper. It defines a blueprint for network evolution, including an architecture design blueprint, best practices, deployment guide, and POC results. The Whitepaper released at this summit showcases the latest progress, highlighting Net5.5G's rapid global adoption across five continents and its industry-wide recognition.

The Whitepaper presents 15 global cases across carriers, enterprises, governments, industries, and more. It elaborates on the background, key technologies, business benefits, and solutions, providing guidance for building next-generation networks and further expediting the global commercial adoption of Net5.5G. For example, in Europe, Swisscom has also leveraged Net5.5G to provide high-quality and differentiated services for enterprises, offering users more flexible and reliable services. In the Middle East, Zain KSA, a carrier in Saudi Arabia, has utilized Net5.5G to upgrade its links to 400GE, simplifying network connections. In Africa, Airtel in Nigeria, has employed Net5.5G to enhance network performance and reduce O&M costs. In Asia Pacific, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, an Indonesian carrier, has adopted Net5.5G to enhance digital service experience, thereby shortening the TTM and seizing business opportunities.

To address the new requirements in the intelligent era, the Whitepaper defines four new scenarios: computing connection, intelligence connection, data connection, and airspace connection. It also proposes four key technologies of Net5.5G, including ultra-broadband connections, IPv6 Enhanced functionalities, autonomous driving network, and integrated security protection. Through AI routers at the NE layer, AI new connections at the network layer, and AI agents at the operations layer, Net5.5G has built high-quality 10GE campus networks, high-capacity intelligent transport networks, and high-efficiency data center networks. These technologies help carriers reduce costs, increase revenue, and improve efficiency, thereby unlocking new business opportunities.

The Whitepaper also details the remarkable achievements of the Net5.5G Pioneer Program proposed by the WBBA. Since its launch in November 2024, the program has made steady progress globally, giving rise to 18 visionary pioneers, 2 region pioneers, and 18 business pioneers. The program has driven improvements in Net5.5G standards, upgrades of regional network infrastructures, and the sharing of global best practices. By 2027, the program is expected to have 100 visionary pioneers, 100 region pioneers, and 100 business pioneers, with Net5.5G networks benefiting global mainstream carriers and enterprises.

At the end of the Whitepaper, the WBBA calls on more industry organizations, standards organizations, government agencies, carriers, enterprises, and device vendors to strengthen cooperation and jointly promote Net5.5G innovation in technical standards, policies, and commercial practices.

The release of the whitepaper has laid a solid foundation for accelerating the commercial deployment of Net5.5G and fostering the prosperity of the industry ecosystem. With the advent of the intelligent era, Net5.5G will enable customers to seize opportunities in digital transformation and achieve greater business success through its technical advantages and innovation capabilities.

For more details, please click the link below to download the full white paper:

https://worldbroadbandassociation.com/knowledge-center/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641032/Net5_5G_Best_Practices_Deployment_Guide_Whitepaper.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wbba-releases-net5-5g-best-practices--deployment-guide-whitepaper-to-accelerate-global-commercial-deployment-of-net5-5g-302401152.html