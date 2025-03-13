INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC New York Draws Increase in Top Retailers and New Exhibiting Brands for Fall Winter Showcase

MAGIC New York, the premier East Coast young contemporary women's fashion market, successfully presented its Fall Winter 25/26 edition featuring over 20% new to show brands. Bringing together trend-drive apparel, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty collections, MAGIC New York attracted leading retailers including Stitch Fix, Urban Outfitters, Shopbop, Anthropologie, Bloomingdale's, Free People, Nordstrom, Revolve Clothing, Victoria's Secret, Dicks Sporting Goods, Macy's and Zappos Merchandising.

MAGIC New York welcomed more than a 15% increase in attendance from chain and department store buyers, solidifying MAGIC's integral role as the tentpole destination for women's modern sportswear, young contemporary and trend fashion trade. Attendees previewed and shopped collections from top names alongside emerging designers including Gentle Souls, Elan, Lucy Paris, Betsey Johnson, Mango and Sawary Jeans.

As part of its immersive fashion experience, MAGIC New York hosted a runway show featuring pieces from top exhibiting brands illustrating themes from MMGNET's FW25/26 Women's Young Contemporary Buyer's Guide . The "Aether" theme emphasized sculptural and modern silhouettes through architectural shapes and structured tailoring. "Indulge" celebrated bold styling and individualized expression with vibrant colors, layered textures and playful pattern mixing. "Essentialism" redefined elevated workwear, incorporating luxe fabrics, embellishments and unconventional material pairings. "Mythos" embraced traditional textile techniques and folk-inspired craftmanship by utilizing earthy tones and sustainable materials. These curated concepts provided buyers with key insights into season's most defining styles and how they will translate into retail.

"This season, MAGIC New York showcased not only the latest collections in women's modern sportswear, young contemporary and trend, but also the industry's evolving priorities of personalized shopping experiences, impactful retail strategies and sustainability resources," Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC. "As an essential global marketplace for collaboration, education and business growth, we continue to deliver the insights and resources needed to navigate today's dynamic retail landscape"

Education sessions were designed to provide strategic insights into the shifting retail landscape. Topics covered "From Culture to the Selling Floor" presented by Fashion Snoops, unpacking the season's most important cultural signals, must-have key items and merchandising strategies to help retailers refine their product assortments. Additional programs included "Winning at Retail in 2025" discussing strategies for increasing profitability for boutique owners and specialty stores, as well as the "Four Marketing Errors That Could Be Stifling Your Boutique's Foot Traffic" exploring common promotional pitfalls in bricks and mortar and how to avoid them.

MAGIC New York continues to collaborate with Hey Social Good, spotlighting resource and cost reduction initiatives and insights throughout the event, offering brands guidance on how to integrate responsible business practices into operations ultimately improving bottom line. The Sustainability Award Program recognized brands taking meaningful steps toward reducing environmental impact, ensuring sustainability remains priority in industry conversations.

With trend driven showcases and a strong mix of established and emerging brands, MAGIC New York offers retailers fresh discoveries, valuable industry insights and meaningful connections influencing the season ahead.

Upcoming 2025 show dates include MAGIC Nashville, April 16-17, MAGIC Las Vegas, August 18-20, MAGIC New York, September 14-16, MAGIC Nashville , trading October 2-3. For more information on how to attend or become an exhibitor, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About Informa Markets Fashion

Informa Markets Fashion, branded as MMGNET Group, is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET Group delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com .

