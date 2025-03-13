bolt insurance: bolt Partners With C Spire to Deliver C Spire Tech Protection

The collaboration will offer advanced tech protection for customers of C Spire's wireless and internet plans

bolt , the insurtech with the world's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, in collaboration with C Spire , a leading wireless and internet provider recognized for delivering customer inspired service and solutions, today announced the launch of C Spire Tech Protection.

Seamless access to technology is essential for consumers with the rise in remote work, adoption of smart home devices, and household reliance on digital services. By 2027, an estimated 93.59 million U.S. households will use smart home technology[1], at the same time, cybersecurity threats continue to rise[2], exposing consumers to greater risks. With this growing connectivity, many lack a single, unified protection plan to safeguard all their essential devices, leaving critical gaps in their digital security.

With these customer needs in mind, the bolt and C Spire partnership has created C Spire Tech Protection offered as part of customers' wireless and internet plans and designed for complete protection for their digital lives including home office, entertainment and smart home devices, Norton 360 Deluxe cyber security, and 24/7 online technical support.

"We are extremely impressed with bolt's advanced insurtech capabilities and flexible, all-digital customer journeys," said Craig Jackson, SVP & General Manger, Consumer Markets for C Spire. "They are truly a collaborative partner that brings a wealth of global knowledge and experience that we can leverage to deliver new and innovative solutions to our customers."

"C Spire is a market and thought leader with a passion and commitment to delivering innovative customer-centric solutions," said Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of Alternative Distribution at bolt. "We are thrilled to launch this partnership and work alongside the C Spire team to protect and better serve their customers."

For more information on C Spire, please visit https://CSpire.com .

To learn more about bolt, visit boltinsurance.com .

###

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com .

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses and enterprises. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news . For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or X at www.x.com/cspire .

Sources:

[1] Strategic Market Research - Smart Home Statistics and Trends 2024

[2] National Cybersecurity Alliance - Cybersecurity Predictions for 2025: Challenges and Opportunities

bolt Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Account Manager

Caliber Corporate Advisers

bolt@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: bolt insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire