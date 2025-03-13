374Water Announces Appointment of Raj Melkote as Chief Technology Officer

R&D and Engineering Executive to Drive Innovation and Growth

DURHAM, N.C., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of Raj Melkote as its new Chief Technology Officer ("CTO").

Raj Melkote brings over 30 years of experience as a Research & Development and Engineering executive with a track record of introducing and commercializing innovative new industrial technology products across a wide range of industries. He also brings extensive experience with implementing process improvements in high volume chemicals and materials manufacturing environments focused on scaling, driving efficiency, and speed to market. Prior to joining 374Water, Melkote was Chief Technology Officer at BayoTech Hydrogen, providing modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen generation, transport, storage, and fueling solutions. In that role he led innovation, testing, design, and continuous improvement of BayoTech processes. Previously he worked for Edwards Vacuum where he introduced machine learning to develop predictive diagnostics around pump failures and spearheaded the XVS cryopump platform. Melkote has also held leadership, engineering, and R&D roles with Brooks Automation, Honeywell, United Technologies, and General Electric. Melkote received his PhD from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University, both in chemical engineering.

"We are excited to welcome Raj to 374Water and are privileged to have someone of his caliber and engineering skill set serve as our CTO," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. "Raj brings tremendous expertise in strategy, product commercialization, new product development, and core technology innovation enabling us to more rapidly scale our business and further ruggedize and refine our AirSCWO technology. In his new role, he will lead and build 374Water's Engineering organization. I am confident Raj's leadership and deep engineering experience will allow us to further accelerate AirSCWO system development and more rapidly develop larger capacity AirSCWO Systems to meet the various waste destruction needs of the Municipal, Federal, and Industrial markets."

Raj Melkote added, "I am honored to join 374Water at a pivotal time in the company's growth as it seeks to address significant global wastewater treatment and waste management issues. 374Water's incredible AirSCWO technology sits at the forefront of waste destruction technology solutions and innovation. I look forward to working with the talented and passionate team at 374Water to drive the Company's growth and technological advancements across our markets globally."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to scale our business and accelerate the development of our technology, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.