Lifeward Ltd.: FDA Issues Clearance for ReWalk 7 Exoskeleton

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) ("Lifeward" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, announced today that the Company has received 510(k) FDA clearance for the newest generation of its personal exoskeleton device, the ReWalk 7. The seventh generation of the ReWalk, a wearable exoskeleton that allows individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand and walk again, includes a number of new features, as well as enhancements and upgrades.

"FDA clearance is a major milestone for our Company and for the industry," said Larry Jasinski, CEO of Lifeward. "For two decades, Lifeward has been committed to providing our users with the most advanced exoskeleton technology and expanding access to all those who can benefit from use of the device. With the ReWalk 7, we are able to deliver on that commitment, and will continue to look for opportunities to innovate and improve upon medical devices for the SCI community."

Clearance for the ReWalk 7 follows other major developments. In 2023, the FDA cleared the ReWalk 6.0 for use on stairs and curbs. In 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a national reimbursement policy for all beneficiaries that qualify for use of the device. The Company made history in 2014 when it received the nation's first FDA clearance for an exoskeleton medical device for individuals with SCI.

Lifeward will begin sales of the ReWalk 7 in the United States as soon as the product is available. For more information, please visit, GoLifeward.com

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity System, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System. Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

