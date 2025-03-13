QKS Group: Quadrant Report Ranks Swimlane the Leader in AI Security Automation

Swimlane named first and only Ace Performer among 20 AI security and SOAR vendors.

DENVER, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimlane , AI hyperautomation for the entire security organization, today announced its placement as the leader for technology excellence and first-ever 'Ace Performer' in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix: Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), 2025. This marks the third consecutive year Swimlane is ranked the leader for technology excellence.

QKS Group's market research features a detailed analysis of the global security automation market, including major trends, customer impact and technology excellence across the entire vendor landscape.

"Swimlane continues to innovate well beyond our competition by providing security operations teams the perfect combination of agentic AI and automation," said James Brear, CEO at Swimlane. "We are thrilled to be recognized as the platform leader in our category with unmatched scalability and the performance to execute automation actions 17 times faster than any other platform, provider, or technology."

AI Hyperautomation Without Limits

The SPARK Matrix includes ranking and positioning of leading security automation vendors with a global impact. According to Venkatesh Kopparthi, Analyst at QKS Group, "The Swimlane Turbine platform effectively combines agentic AI, generative AI, and low-code automation to address critical security operational challenges. This integration of technologies and advanced features makes Swimlane Turbine a compelling solution for enhancing security operations."

This recognition reaffirms Swimlane's position as the most robust and widely adopted AI automation platform. Swimlane Turbine delivers the flexibility and cloud scalability needed to automate any SecOps process-from SOC workflows to vulnerability management, compliance, and beyond. With the industry's first private agentic AI companion for security operations, Turbine redefines what's possible, transforming security teams into unstoppable forces of intelligence, speed, and efficiency.

Swimlane was also recently recognized as a leader in the 2024 Penetration and Maturity (PeMa) Quadrant for GenAI-powered SOC Analyst Platforms by AIM Research. Of the 15 vendors evaluated, Swimlane Turbine rivals industry giants and exceeds the capabilities of legacy hyperautomation solutions. Additionally, Swimlane was named a Top 5 AI Automation for SecOps vendor by TAG Cyber .

Additional Resources:

To learn more about Swimlane Turbine

SPARK Matrix TM for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR),

for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), To request a demo

About Swimlane

At Swimlane, we believe the convergence of agentic AI and automation can solve the most challenging security, compliance and IT/OT operations problems. With Swimlane, enterprises and MSSPs benefit from the world's first and only hyperautomation platform for every security function. Only Swimlane gives you the scale and flexibility to build your own hyperautomation applications to unify security teams, tools and telemetry ensuring today's SecOps are always a step ahead of tomorrow's threats.

Learn more: swimlane.com

Request a Demo

Media Contacts

Allison Knight

swimlane@10fold.com

806-570-9819

About QKS Group



QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit our Research Center

Media Contacts

QKS Group

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/quadrant-report-ranks-swimlane-the-leader-in-ai-security-automation-959

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quadrant-report-ranks-swimlane-the-leader-in-ai-security-automation-302401178.html