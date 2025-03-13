GRID, the intelligence engine behind competitive gaming, announces Getgud.io, an observability platform, as the first Technology Partner of GRID Play, a dedicated solution for in-game data extraction, distribution, and management for competitive games.

GRID Play provides structured, post-game multiplayer data solutions, enabling developers to gain insights, track meta trends, create leaderboards, source player stats, and distribute data via public APIs to communities. This partnership integrates Getgud.io's solutions into GRID Play, equipping developers, marketing teams, and communities with enhanced tools for analyzing, visualizing, and engaging with in-game data, including:

Advanced Anti-Toxicity Measures AI-powered detection of cheats (aimbots, wallhacks) and disruptive behaviors (feeding, friendly fire, AFK abuse).

AI-powered detection of cheats (aimbots, wallhacks) and disruptive behaviors (feeding, friendly fire, AFK abuse). In-Depth Gameplay Analysis Insights into player behavior, play highlights, map usage, and anomaly detection.

Insights into player behavior, play highlights, map usage, and anomaly detection. Enhanced Visualization - Intuitive in-game visuals for coaching, player development, and community engagement.

- Intuitive in-game visuals for coaching, player development, and community engagement. Targeted Engagement Player segmentation for precision marketing via email, in-game messages, and social media.

Player segmentation for precision marketing via email, in-game messages, and social media. Precision Matchmaking - Custom ranking rules for more accurate matchmaking based on player stats.

Custom ranking rules for more accurate matchmaking based on player stats. AI-Driven Reports - Automated categorization of player reports, prioritizing severe cases and reducing false reports.

"We are excited to expand the GRID Play ecosystem and combine our expertise with Getgud.io's observability solutions to unlock richer insights, enhance player experiences, and create new opportunities for competitive gaming at all levels," said Moritz Maurer, CEO of GRID.

"GRID Play and Getgud.io are a natural fit," said Guy Kroupp, CEO of Getgud.io. "Our technology is designed to analyze player behavior at scale, identify trends, and surface key insights, aligning perfectly with GRID's mission of unlocking the potential of official in-game data."

Book a product demo online or schedule a meeting with the GRID team at GDC (March 17-21).

About GRID

GRID is the intelligence engine behind competitive gaming, transforming in-game data into insights and opportunities. Trusted by industry leaders including Riot Games and Ubisoft, GRID powers live esports tracking, player stat mapping, next-gen betting, broadcast enhancements, and unlocks new revenue streams across the ecosystem. By advancing technology and driving innovation, GRID is building the foundation for competitive gaming's data-driven future.

About Getgud.io

Getgud.io is a game observability platform providing AI-driven gameplay analytics and anti-toxicity solutions. It helps studios optimize matchmaking, enhance player engagement, and ensure fair play, driving better outcomes for developers and gaming communities.

