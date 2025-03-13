LA Kings and Ontario Reign Celebrate Read Across America Week With Local Southern California Students

AEG:

AEG's LA Kings and Ontario Reign took to the classroom instead of the ice to celebrate Read Across America Week, emphasizing the importance of literacy and education. Through special library and school visits, the hockey teams aimed to inspire young minds and foster a love for reading.

To kick off Read Across America Week, on March 3, 2025, several Ontario Reign players, including Jack Millar, Angus Booth, Dryden McKay and Cole Krygier, visited locations across Southern California including the Upland Library, Oakmont Outdoor School, and Carnelian Elementary, and engaged young reader in fun, interactive storytelling sessions. The visits were a part of the club's Read to Reign program, which highlights the importance of reading and its impact on children's academic and personal growth. Participating young readers received two tickets to an upcoming Ontario Reign game.

Additionally, on March 6, 2025, Daryl Evans, LA Kings alumni and broadcast announcer, along with the LA Kings Ice Crew, and the club's beloved team mascot, Bailey, visited Vista Hermosa School in Hermosa Beach, CA for a special reading of B is for Bailey, the team's first bilingual children's book. The book, which features English and Spanish translations, teaches kids the A-to-Zs of hockey while promoting bilingual literacy. The LA Kings' Read Across America Day activities are aligned with the organization's umbrella program, G.O.A.L.S, which encompasses all the club's sponsored character building and wellness activities.

"The ability to read opens the door to endless opportunities," said Daryl Evans. "It's inspiring to see the excitement in these students' eyes as they discover the magic of books. Through programs like these, we hope to encourage young readers to dream big, whether it's on the ice or in the classroom."

Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

