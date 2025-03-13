Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Explores Institutional-Grade Blockchain Assets for Treasury Reserves

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) for the blockchain, announces plans to explore an asset purchase program for its treasury reserves, targeting Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Pax Gold (PAXG) tokens.

The Company has initiated evaluation of the regulatory framework surrounding a strategic asset acquisition program focused on selected digital assets to strengthen treasury reserves for application development and enhance long-term shareholder value. Ondo Finance (ONDO) has established itself as a market leader in the RWA tokenization sector with its comprehensive compliance infrastructure and institutional-grade protocols for bringing traditional financial assets onto the blockchain ecosystem. Ondo's regulatory-first methodology aligns strategically with Silver Scott's commitment to compliant RWA tokenization practices.

The company is also evaluating Pax Gold (PAXG), a gold-backed token where each token represents one fine troy ounce of gold. This strategic move connects directly with Silver Scott's core business of tokenizing gold mining assets while providing stability during uncertain geopolitical times.

This strategic initiative represents Silver Scott's disciplined approach to treasury management with digital assets, maintaining allocations below thresholds stipulated in the Investment Company Act of 1940, while enhancing its business model in volatile market conditions. The Company maintains its commitment to creating shareholder value through innovative blockchain solutions backed by real-world assets. To learn more about our asset tokenization service visit https://silverscottdigital.com/tokenization/

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. https://www.silverscottdigital.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

Forward Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Stuart Fine

CEO

stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc

