Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioStar Renewables: BioStart Renewables Will Be Attending TEPA in Philly on March 20th

Finanznachrichten News

Bringing together the nation's top thought-leaders, policymakers and professionals in retail energy.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2025 / Next week, The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA) is bringing together the nation's top thought leaders, policymakers, and professionals in retail energy-and BioStar's CCO, David Smart, will be there!

With major discussions on PJM's capacity shake-up, 24/7 carbon-free energy, and AI's impact on energy demand, this is the perfect opportunity to connect and discuss the future of retail energy, with the brightest in the industry.

  • March 20, 2025

  • The Notary Hotel, Philadelphia

  • Networking & Happy Hour to follow!

  • Want to discuss industry trends, market strategies, or partnership opportunities? Schedule a time to chat with David while you're there!

  • http://calendly.com/davidosmart

TEPA2025 TEPAPhilly RetailEnergy CleanEnergy EnergyInnovation PJM CarbonFreeFuture AIandEnergy EnergyNetworking

Schedule a Meeting with David Smart

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from BioStar Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: BioStar Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/biostar-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: BioStar Renewables



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.