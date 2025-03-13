BioStar Renewables: BioStart Renewables Will Be Attending TEPA in Philly on March 20th

Bringing together the nation's top thought-leaders, policymakers and professionals in retail energy.
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2025 / Next week, The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA) is bringing together the nation's top thought leaders, policymakers, and professionals in retail energy-and BioStar's CCO, David Smart, will be there!
With major discussions on PJM's capacity shake-up, 24/7 carbon-free energy, and AI's impact on energy demand, this is the perfect opportunity to connect and discuss the future of retail energy, with the brightest in the industry.
March 20, 2025
The Notary Hotel, Philadelphia
Networking & Happy Hour to follow!
Want to discuss industry trends, market strategies, or partnership opportunities? Schedule a time to chat with David while you're there!
http://calendly.com/davidosmart
TEPA2025 TEPAPhilly RetailEnergy CleanEnergy EnergyInnovation PJM CarbonFreeFuture AIandEnergy EnergyNetworking
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from BioStar Renewables on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: BioStar Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/biostar-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: BioStar Renewables
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire