BioStar Renewables: BioStart Renewables Will Be Attending TEPA in Philly on March 20th

Next week, The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA) is bringing together the nation's top thought leaders, policymakers, and professionals in retail energy-and BioStar's CCO, David Smart, will be there!

With major discussions on PJM's capacity shake-up, 24/7 carbon-free energy, and AI's impact on energy demand, this is the perfect opportunity to connect and discuss the future of retail energy, with the brightest in the industry.

March 20, 2025

The Notary Hotel, Philadelphia

Networking & Happy Hour to follow!



Want to discuss industry trends, market strategies, or partnership opportunities? Schedule a time to chat with David while you're there!

http://calendly.com/davidosmart

Schedule a Meeting with David Smart

