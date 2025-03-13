On March 4, Schiphol's Polderbaan Runway has been unavailable to landing traffic between 10 am and 12 pm in sunny weather due to glare from solar panels. From pv magazine Spain On March 4, the Polderbaan Runway at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, has been closed to incoming traffic between 10:00 a. m. and 12:00 p. m. in sunny weather due to the glare caused by solar panels located under the approach path. While located outside the landing area, the PV installations hinder pilots' visibility when the sun is shining. "The position of the sun means that this effect occurs in the morning," Schiphol Airport's ...

