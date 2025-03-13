Silversea Cruises: AN ODE TO THE MOMENT: SILVERSEA ANNOUNCES 132-DAY WORLD CRUISE 2028, INVITING GUESTS TO DISCOVER THE JOY OF TRAVEL

Returning to Silver Shadow, Silversea's World Cruise 2028 will visit 58 destinations across 5 continents, with new shore experiences and overland tours

MIAMI, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has unveiled its World Cruise 2028, An Ode to the Moment. Departing Miami for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise, Silver Shadow will set sail on January 5 and arrive in Nice on May 16, calling in 58 destinations in 29 countries, including 17 overnights.

Designed by Silversea's leading destination experts, the 132-day voyage will unlock the unique cultures and histories of the Caribbean, South America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, connecting over 30 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A series of curated events and optional overland tours, offering exclusive access to tailor-made experiences in true Silversea style, will enhance the voyage for guests.

"Our 2028 World Cruise, An Ode to the Moment, is designed to slow time, offering deeper exploration of each destination," said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. "With our unrivaled destination expertise, we guide guests to both iconic landmarks and hidden gems, ensuring they experience the world at its finest. Exclusive events, special access, and optional overland tours create once-in-a-lifetime moments unique to Silversea's World Cruises."

AN ODE TO THE MOMENT: POETRY OF PRESENCE

Traveling further south and visiting smaller, rarely visited gems, the voyage will immerse guests in the customs and cultures of remote places and remarkable people in the authentic and meaningful way that only Silversea can deliver. Set across nine chapters, An Ode to the Moment will allow guests to explore at a pace that reveals the pulse of each destination.

CHAPTER 1: ANTHEM OF THE TROPICS

Sailing from Miami to Cartagena, Anthem of the Tropics will journey deeper in the Caribbean, visiting the popular ports of Willemstad and Cartagena, and lesser-known gems of Jost Van Dyke, Gustavia, and Kralendijk. With later stays in port, this will give guests the opportunity to explore the best of the Caribbean - by day or night.

CHAPTER 2: REIGN OF THE RAINFOREST

As guests head south from Cartagena to Valparaiso, Reign of the Rainforest will reveal the layers of South American cuisine. In Cartagena, guests can immerse themselves in the first S.A.L.T. shore experience of the voyage, tasting the flavors of the rainforest through a Colombian Coffee Workshop. Guests will also cross the iconic Panama Canal and explore the Embera hospitality and ancient rituals, as well as the fascinating history of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. In Callao (Lima), guests will experience A Garden of Moments, an exclusive event at the Pedro de Osma Museum, only available on Silversea's World Cruise 2028.

CHAPTER 3: LANDS OF FIRE AND ICE

During Lands of Fire and Ice, guests will retrace the steps of explorers as they circle Cape Horn. Traveling from Valparaiso to Buenos Aires, guests will experience the natural beauty of the Chilean Fjords and Patagonia, while enjoying opportunities to witness the region's unique wildlife including sea lions, Magellanic or King Penguins. Deeper exploration awaits with S.A.L.T. shore experiences in both Ushuaia and Buenos Aires, where guests will experience traditional dishes such as Chilean Curanto, the renowned Malbec wines of Argentina, and Asado Barbeque. For guests looking for more, an optional overland tour is available to see the magic of the falls at Iguazu Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

CHAPTER 4: THE BEAT OF TRADITION

As the journey enters The Beat of Tradition, guests will immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and stunning landscapes of South America, including the biggest spectacle on Earth during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Here, guests will be transported to the Sambódromo, where they will enjoy preferred seating with front box views to experience the vibrant celebration of steel drums, dazzling costumes, and samba rhythms on the historic site where samba was born.

CHAPTER 5: THE SANDS OF TIME

Following Carnival, guests will head east across the Atlantic, from Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town. Through The Sands of Time, guests will explore the hidden gems of the Southern Atlantic, including St. Helena, following a path few take. Once in Africa, guests will explore the iconic Walvis Bay and Namibian Coast before reaching Cape Town. In Cape Town, adventure awaits with the best view of the city from atop the famous Table Mountain during an optional overland tour for a Night on Table Mountain.

CHAPTER 6: NATURE IN VERSE

From up-close encounters with wildlife during amazing game drives in South Africa, to exploring the rich heritage and culture of South Africa and Mauritius, Nature in Verse offers exploration and relaxation. In Mauritius, World Cruise guests will visit Ile aux Cerfs, a picturesque island spread over 87 hectares of untouched land off the east coast of Mauritius, famous for its white sandy beaches and turquoise lagoons. Exclusive to World Cruise guests, travelers will enjoy A Day in Paradise, complete with a day in the sun, a Creole lunch, and Mauritian sega dancing.

CHAPTER 7: TALES OF SPICE AND SILK

This segment of the World Cruise gives guests 10 days of exploring the Arabian Peninsula and offers a blend of overnights in iconic cities like Muscat, Abu Dhabi and Dubai; cultural immersions through S.A.L.T. shore experiences; and the chance to explore new and exciting destinations. During an optional overland tour from Mahe to Muscat, guests will travel deep into Rwanda in search of Silverback Gorillas in their natural habitat, adding a once-in-a-lifetime experience to their journey.

CHAPTER 8: THE ANCIENT REALM

Continuing the exploration of Africa and Arabia, The Ancient Realm delves into the wonders of the Red Sea, visiting some of the most iconic ancient sites of the route. From the breathtaking ruins of Petra to the majestic temples of Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, this journey is rooted in history and cultural heritage.

CHAPTER 9: ECHOES OF EMPIRES

The last chapter of this journey brings guests off-the-beaten-path in the Mediterranean, with visits to smaller, hidden gems such as Milos, Agropoli, and Diano National Park, only accessible due to Silver Shadow's smaller size. The World Cruise will crescendo with A Timeless Farewell, an exclusive experience only available to World Cruise guests.

SILVER SHADOW: A RETURNING WORLD CRUISE GUEST FAVORITE

Returning to the World Cruise 2028, Silver Shadow will become guests' home at sea. With one of the highest space-to-guest ratios at sea, guests will experience Silversea's uncompromised comfort while benefiting from deeper exploration in smaller, hidden gems. All guests will enjoy the personalized service of a butler and one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios.

Find out more information on Silversea's World Cruise 2028, An Ode to the Moment:

https://www.silversea.com/lp-world-cruise-2028.html



Find out more information about Silversea's range of World Cruises:

https://www.silversea.com/destinations/world-cruise.html

Please note: Silversea will open an exclusive pre-sale for An Ode to the Moment World Cruise 2028 to all Venetian Society members on March 13, with general sales opening on March 20.

