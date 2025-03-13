Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Dow Jones News
13.03.2025 16:39 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
13-March-2025 / 16:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.014 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8764484 
CODE: RIOU LN 
ISIN: LU1900066207 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900066207 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIOU LN 
Sequence No.:  378989 
EQS News ID:  2100400 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2025 11:06 ET (15:06 GMT)

