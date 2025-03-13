BuildOps Named to Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2025

Top Workplace Recognition Highlights BuildOps' Industry Leadership and People-First Culture

BuildOps, the leading all-in-one software platform for commercial contractors, has been named one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2025, ranking #48 out of thousands of U.S. startups. At a time when building and retaining a world-class workforce is more important than ever, BuildOps is proving that a mission-driven, people-first culture is the foundation for innovation and long-term success.

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, assessed 3,000 privately held U.S. companies based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Only 500 companies earned a place on the final ranking, solidifying BuildOps as one of the country's top startup employers.

People Powering the Future of the Trades

The skilled trades keep America running-from hospitals and data centers to critical infrastructure projects-but the industry faces a growing demand for modernization and a shortage of skilled professionals. BuildOps is helping bridge that gap by giving contractors the tools they need to work more efficiently, grow their businesses, and stay ahead of industry challenges.

At the core of this effort is a team of world-class developers, industry experts, and business leaders dedicated to driving change.

"We've built a team where people do the best work because they are part of a mission-driven company," said Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps. "This award is proof that investing in our people drives real innovation and lasting industry change. We're solving real challenges, building groundbreaking technology, and creating a place where top talent thrives. That's what makes BuildOps different."

A Workplace Built for Growth and Innovation

BuildOps has built a culture where collaboration, accountability, and customer focus aren't just our core values on the wall but the foundation of how work gets done. Every employee plays a role in shaping the industry, serving our customers, and strengthening the team, whether by developing innovative technology, solving complex challenges, or helping contractors build enduring businesses.

"Great companies don't just happen-they're built with intention," said John Laino, COO of BuildOps. "This recognition reflects the incredible talent and culture we've cultivated. Our people are the driving force behind our growth, and we're committed to giving them an environment where they know they are successful when they contribute to our customers' success"

Building for the Future

With continued growth, BuildOps is expanding across engineering, sales, customer success, and operations. As the company scales, maintaining a strong people-first culture remains a top priority. More information on career opportunities can be found at www.buildops.com/careers.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the premier all-in-one platform designed exclusively for commercial contractors, seamlessly integrating project management, dispatch, service, invoicing, and AI-driven automation. Recently named to Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers, BuildOps serves contractors throughout North America from offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. Trusted by hundreds of leading commercial contractors, BuildOps empowers customers to streamline operations, scale efficiently, and maximize profitability.

To learn more about BuildOps and what makes us one of America's Best Startup Employers, visit www.buildops.com.

