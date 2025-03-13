DataKrypto's FHEnom Named Gold Globee Winner in the 21st Annual Globee Awards for Cybersecurity

Recognized for Excellence in Encryption, FHEnom is the Fastest Fully Homomorphic Encryption Solution Available Today

DataKrypto, a leader in advanced fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) solutions for continuous data protection, is honored to be named a winner in the 21st Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, a globally recognized program celebrating excellence in all areas of cybersecurity. This prestigious award in the Encryption category highlights FHEnom's unique combination of speed, efficiency, and certified security, transforming data privacy across industries.

Companies have theorized and experimented for nearly four decades to achieve a performant FHE solution, but they have not been successful until now. Unlike traditional FHE, DataKrypto's FHEnom maintains data size, ensuring smooth processing and reducing storage and bandwidth costs. It's the only FHE solution certified with FIPS 140-2 compliance, providing unparalleled security assurance. DataKrypto's innovative approach allows for computations on encrypted data without decryption, eliminating vulnerabilities and setting a new standard in data protection.

"DataKrypto's FHEnom revolutionizes FHE by making it both practical and efficient," said Ravi Srivatsav, CEO of DataKrypto. "Our groundbreaking solution operates at near-plaintext speeds, processing data in nanoseconds rather than hours, enabling seamless real-time use. We are honored to receive recognition from the Globee Awards, reinforcing our dedication to cybersecurity excellence."

"Congratulations to the 2025 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards."Your dedication, innovation, and leadership drive cybersecurity forward and inspire the industry to reach new heights. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success."

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity spotlight companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, AI-driven defense, data privacy, zero-trust architecture, compliance, and other cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations that safeguard digital ecosystems worldwide.

View the full list of 2025 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

DataKrypto will exhibit at RSAC 2025, which will take place from April 28 to May 1, 2025, in San Francisco, at booth ESE-32.

About the Judging Process

The 21st Annual Globee Awards for Cybersecurity utilized a data-driven evaluation framework, with an esteemed panel of 2,085+ experts and industry leaders worldwide. This ensures a fair, transparent, and highly competitive selection process, recognizing only the most deserving cybersecurity achievements. View the full list of 2025 judges: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @globeeawards globeeawards cybersecurity

About DataKrypto

DataKrypto is pioneering the future of data security with its groundbreaking fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) technology. FHEnom, phenomenally fast FHE from DataKrypto, is the first and only solution to provide continuous encryption for all data types in near real-time, protecting information throughout its lifecycle, particularly data in use.

Operating at unprecedented speeds, FHEnom enables organizations to harness the full potential of their data without compromising security or performance. FIPS-validated, the solution seamlessly integrates into existing architectures, supporting innovation and collaboration while ensuring compliance with stringent data protection standards.

DataKrypto's mission is to enable encryption by design, empowering customers to integrate continuous encryption into the core architecture of their applications and embrace innovation without compromising privacy. For more information about DataKrypto's FHE solutions, visit www.datakrypto.com.

