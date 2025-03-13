The rate of solar installations slowed in the Belgian region of Wallonia last year, as government incentives for residential solar came to an end. Brussels-based renewable energy federation Edora says deployment will need to accelerate across all market segments if the region is to meet its 2030 solar targets. The Belgian region of Wallonia added only 92 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures made available by non-profit organization Energie Commune. The result follows a record year for solar installations in the region in 2023. Marion Bouchat, photovoltaic advisor at renewable energy federation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...