GIGABYTE MO27U2 4K 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Hits the Market

TAIPEI, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced that its groundbreaking MO27U2 QD-OLED monitor is now available. As the industry-leading 27-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, the MO27U2 delivers ultra-crisp visuals with a remarkable 166 PPI, setting a new benchmark in clarity and precision for its popular size. The MO27U2 is engineered to redefine visual excellence in the QD-OLED display industry with cutting-edge Tandem OLED panel technology, upgraded Tactical Features, and Graphene Thermal Film Technology.

With built-in G-Sync support and seamless integration with the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards featuring DLSS4, the MO27U2 delivers an extraordinary 4K 240Hz gaming experience. Its high 166 PPI ensures every detail is rendered with exceptional clarity, while advanced color accuracy is achieved with delta E=2, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and Pantone Validated® certification. Additionally, its 0.03 ms gray-to-gray response time ensures super smooth, low-latency visuals.

The MO27U2 combines stunning visuals with upgraded Tactical Features to enhance gameplay precision. Leading the way is Tactical Switch 2.0, which enables a one-click Resolution Switch and effortless adjustment to 4:3 and 5:4 aspect ratios. Ultra Clear reduces motion blur with advanced black frame insertion for high-speed action, ensuring sharp visuals in every frame. Black Equalizer 2.0 further refines clarity, helping players maintain a consistently clear view of the battlefield. Complementing these is VRR Anti-Flicker, which precisely adjusts the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) range to minimize screen flicker, ensuring smooth, tear-free visuals even in fast-paced dynamic scenes.

The GIGABYTE MO27U2 integrates the Graphene Thermal Film Technology and four-way airflow design to ensure stable performance even during extended use. Combined with its exclusive GIGABYTE OLED Care, an AI-based panel protection system that prevents burn-in, and a comprehensive thermal management system, this monitor is engineered to extend display longevity while delivering a consistently vibrant viewing experience.

Engineered for advanced hybrid gamers who demand high performance for AAA gaming, streaming, work, and light creative tasks, the GIGABYTE MO27U2 delivers unmatched visual precision and dynamic performance. In addition, the GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitor lineup includes the MO27Q2, tailored for competitive gamers-especially FPS and action game enthusiasts seeking ultra-fast refresh rates-and the MO32U, designed for those craving immersive audiovisual experiences with superior picture quality, ideal for open-world RPGs and action-adventure games. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_MO27U2

