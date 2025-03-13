Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
WKN: A0F5UJ | ISIN: DE000A0F5UJ7 | Ticker-Symbol: EXV1
Tradegate
13.03.25
17:12 Uhr
25,390 Euro
-0,100
-0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 BANKS UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 BANKS UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
25,38525,40017:14
25,39025,40017:14
Dow Jones News
13.03.2025 17:09 Uhr
35 Leser
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) 
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
13-March-2025 / 16:36 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.6183 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28644433 
CODE: CB5 LN 
ISIN: LU1834983477 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1834983477 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CB5 LN 
Sequence No.:  379008 
EQS News ID:  2100452 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2100452&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2025 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.