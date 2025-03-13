eGroup Enabling Technologies (eGroup), a leading provider of Security, Data & AI, and Managed Services solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Redhawk Digital Solutions (Redhawk), a premier expert in custom Microsoft .NET development and ERP integrations on Azure. This move expands eGroup's expertise in cloud application development and digital transformation, offering Redhawk's customers a broader range of services.

eGroup Enabling Technologies Expands Capabilities with Redhawk Digital Solutions



Redhawk's experienced team joins eGroup's service capabilities, strengthening expertise in Azure applications, ERP integrations, and enterprise modernization. This collaboration enhances innovation and delivers more value to customers. This collaboration merges talent and innovation, enhancing expertise in Azure, ERP integrations, and .NET development. Together, eGroup and Redhawk accelerate end-to-end digital transformation at scale and speed.

"The partnership with Redhawk is not just about growth - it's about unlocking new possibilities," said Mike Carter, CEO of eGroup Enabling Technologies. "By combining our strengths, we position ourselves as leaders in Azure-powered digital transformation. I couldn't be more excited to welcome the talented Redhawk team to eGroup as we continue delivering extraordinary outcomes for our customers and partners."

Andy Stahl, CEO of Redhawk Digital Solutions, echoed this enthusiasm: "Joining eGroup means partnering with a team that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we'll build on our success and create new opportunities for our customers and team."

Joining forces offers numerous advantages for both organizations and their customers:

Enhanced Capabilities : Redhawk's expertise in custom Azure Application Platforms, ERP integrations, and Microsoft .NET development enriches eGroup's portfolio of solutions.

Expanded Market Reach : The collaboration strengthens eGroup's position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating complex digital transformation journeys.

Customer-Centric Approach: Redhawk's customers will continue to be served by their existing team, ensuring continuity and a seamless experience.

Over the coming months, both teams will remain focused on delivering exceptional customer results while gradually integrating systems, processes, and best practices.

About eGroup Enabling Technologies

eGroup Enabling Technologies delivers speed and certainty in Security, Data & AI, and Managed Services. With a commitment to innovation, customer obsession, and execution excellence, eGroup helps organizations achieve measurable business outcomes through technology. For more information, visit www.eGroup-us.com.

About Redhawk Digital Solutions

Redhawk Digital Solutions specializes in custom Microsoft .NET development and ERP integrations on Azure, providing tailored application solutions for commercial customers across industries. Learn more at www.redhawkdigital.ai.

SOURCE: eGroup Enabling Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire