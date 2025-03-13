Regions Bank: 'Living Your Legacy, Every Day'

Retired Lt. General A.C. Roper was honored at Regions Bank's History in Motion celebration for his life of leadership and service.

By Candace Higginbotham

"He's not like us," said Leroy Abrahams, Regions head of Community Engagement, as he began his opening remarks at the Regions Bank History in Motion celebration.

"For most of us, success in life requires intense focus on one discipline and, if we're fortunate, excelling in that capacity. But retired Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper is the Bo Jackson of service. He knows law enforcement; he knows national security and he knows ministry.

"He does more before 9 a.m. than most of us will do all day!"

For the past 16 years, Regions Bank has recognized Black History Month with its History in Motion event, which honors distinguished leaders with ties to the company's home state of Alabama. The award recognizes contributions these individuals have made to our communities and our nation.

During the recent celebration Abrahams, along with more than 200 family members, friends, elected officials, community and religious leaders and corporate executives, gathered at Regions Center in Birmingham to honor the life and career of retired Lt Gen. A.C. Roper, the first African American in the Army Reserve's 116-year history to achieve the three-star rank.

As Abrahams mentioned, national security isn't Roper's only specialty. He also spent 33 years in law enforcement, including serving as Chief of Police in Birmingham for 10 years. Abrahams noted that Roper's commitment went beyond service - it was "knowing" his field. Roper earned a master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Alabama, graduated from the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive institute, served as adjunct professor of Criminal Justice and has been an executive board member of the FBI joint terrorism task force.

Roper's history-making 42-year military career includes even more impressive academic and service credentials, including earning a master's in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and serving in prestigious positions such as Vice Commander of the American Element of the North America Aerospace Defense Command, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Northern Command, and Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve.

His grandfather would be so proud.

Roper deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield and to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. His numerous awards and decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Combat Action Badge, among others.

He retired in 2024 as the Deputy Commander of U.S. Northern Command, overseeing homeland defense and disaster response. In a video tribute, Roper reflected on several meaningful milestones of his life, including achieving the three-star rank. "I can't think of anything better than defending this homeland that's so precious to us," he said.

"His grandfather would be so proud," Abrahams said, explaining that Corporal William Roper served in the 366th Infantry Regiment, 92nd Infantry Division in World War I. He deployed to France in a segregated Army unit known as Buffalo Soldiers and fought in the Meuse-Argonne Campaign of 1918.

"Cpl. Roper and the other 380,000 Black service members fought valiantly to restore freedoms for the French that these service members didn't enjoy in America at that time," Abrahams said.

Roper shared that his grandfather, as well as the grandmother who raised him, instilled from an early age a commitment to excellence and the discipline to achieve great things. The outcome of those early life lessons became clearer as History in Motion guests learned more about his personal life and his motivation for leadership.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin described Roper as "a servant leader, a man of passion and purpose" and credited him for "creating a fairer, safer and more united Birmingham" during his time as police chief.

Those attributes prompted the mayor to tap Roper last year as an advisor for a commission tasked with identifying ways to reduce violent crime in the city. Roper and the committee recently produced a comprehensive report outlining key recommendations, which according to Woodfin, the city immediately began implementing.

I've accomplished much, but there's so much more to do.

Roper accepted the History in Motion award with the humility, gratitude and grace one would expect. "We don't serve for recognition," he began. "I've accomplished much, but there's so much more to do."

Roper recalled his high school memory book, where he recorded what he wanted to accomplish in his life. He wrote that he wanted to be a police officer, wanted to join the military and wanted to marry "a sweet, pretty women who understands me."

He didn't realize then that he was writing his own roadmap. "You can set the course for your life," he said. "Then, it's just a matter of making the right decisions to get there."

A critical juncture in his journey was meeting Edith, his wife of 40 years. According to Roper, his police and military careers were a team effort, and she has been instrumental in all the career decisions and achievements.

"My family is my 'why'" he said. "I often lean on a Gale Sayers quote: God is first, family is second and I am third. That's my mantra."

Last May, Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell spoke on the House Floor to honor Roper for his miliary service and law enforcement career.

"Throughout his exemplary career, Lieutenant General Roper moved quickly up the ranks and broke down barriers for African Americans serving in the armed forces," Sewell said. "I got to know Lieutenant General Roper during his time as the Chief of Police for the Birmingham Police Department. I was immediately impressed by his firm yet compassionate leadership style that commanded the respect of his fellow officers and endeared him to the Birmingham community.

"Lieutenant General Roper's reputation has always been one of great purpose and great passion. He is an honorable man, guided by an abiding faith in God and a love of country."

Roper's commitment to servant leadership continues today as he and Edith launched Rest in Grace Ministries. Roper also works as a consultant and will be publishing a book on leadership in the coming months.

Though he's proud of his accomplishments and the people he's inspired during two remarkable careers, Roper is most looking forward to what he calls "Chapter 3" of his life. And this chapter - filled with coaching, mentoring and empowering others to achieve balanced living, impactful leadership and a lasting legacy - may indeed be his best yet.

Legacy is something he's often asked about. "People think legacy is something that's left behind after a person passes away," Roper said. "But I say you're living your legacy every day."

