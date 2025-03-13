DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (WLDU LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2025 / 17:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 248.3996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 185413 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 379018 EQS News ID: 2100494 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

