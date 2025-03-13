H+H international A/S: Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement No. 578, 2025

CEO Jörg Brinkmann have purchased shares in H+H International A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jörg Brinkmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name H+H International A/S b) LEI LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares DK0015202451 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 110 per share 2,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price Aggregated information 2000 shares DKK 220,000 e) Date of the transaction(s) 2025-03-10 f) Place of transaction(s) Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jörg Brinkmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name H+H International A/S b) LEI LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares DK0015202451 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 107.6 per share 2,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price Aggregated information 2000 shares DKK 215,200 e) Date of the transaction(s) 2025-03-11 f) Place of transaction(s) Copenhagen (XCSE)

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Niclas Bo Kristensen

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

Nbk@hplush.com

