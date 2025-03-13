Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Frankfurt
13.03.25
08:17 Uhr
14,340 Euro
+0,240
+1,70 %
PR Newswire
13.03.2025 18:06 Uhr
653 Leser
H+H international A/S: Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Finanznachrichten News

Company announcement No. 578, 2025

CEO Jörg Brinkmann have purchased shares in H+H International A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jörg Brinkmann

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

H+H International A/S

b)

LEI

LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0015202451

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 110 per share

2,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Aggregated information

2000 shares

DKK 220,000

e)

Date of the transaction(s)

2025-03-10

f)

Place of transaction(s)

Copenhagen (XCSE)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jörg Brinkmann

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

H+H International A/S

b)

LEI

LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0015202451

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 107.6 per share

2,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Aggregated information

2000 shares

DKK 215,200

e)

Date of the transaction(s)

2025-03-11

f)

Place of transaction(s)

Copenhagen (XCSE)

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/transactions-for-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities,c4118773

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4118773/3320449.pdf

578 - Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transactions-for-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-302401339.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
