Kering: Demna appointed Artistic Director of Gucci

Press release - Demna appointed Artistic Director of Gucci - 13 03 2025

PRESS RELEASE





March 13, 2025

DEMNA APPOINTED ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF GUCCI

Kering and Gucci are delighted to announce the appointment of Demna as the House's new Artistic Director, starting early July 2025.

Demna, Artistic Director of Balenciaga since 2015, has redefined modern luxury, earning global recognition and cementing his authority on the industry.

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, stated: "Demna's contribution to the industry, to Balenciaga, and to the Group's success has been tremendous. His creative power is exactly what Gucci needs. As I thank him for everything he has accomplished over the past 10 years, I look forward to seeing him shape Gucci's new artistic direction."

Francesca Bellettini, Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development, said: "Demna's profound understanding of contemporary culture, coupled with his extensive experience in conceiving visionary projects, has established him as one of the most influential and accomplished creatives of his generation. His appointment as Artistic Director is the perfect catalyst to reignite Gucci's creative energy. I look forward to the collaboration of Demna and Stefano as they lead Gucci into a new era of success."

Stefano Cantino, CEO of Gucci, said: "I have always admired Demna's creative approach, that is both unique and powerful. His ability to honor the iconic legacy of a brand while embracing a modern sensibility is extraordinary. With Gucci's strengthened foundations as a springboard, Demna will lead the House towards renewed fashion authority and enduring cultural relevance."

Demna said: "I am truly excited to join the Gucci family. It is an honor to contribute to a House that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing together with Stefano and the whole team a new chapter of Gucci's amazing story."

Photograph available here

Credit: © Demna





About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2024, Kering had 47,000 employees and revenue of €17.2 billion.

About Gucci

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, Gucci is one of the world's leading luxury brands. Following the House's centenary, Gucci continues to redefine luxury and fashion while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship, and innovation. Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages the development of renowned Houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry, and eyewear.

Discover more about Gucci at www.gucci.com.



Contacts

Press

Kering

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Gucci

Andrea Olivo +39 342 62 94 881 andrea.olivo@gucci.com

Analysts/investors

Kering

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com