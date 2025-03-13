DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.9786 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22876371 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 379028 EQS News ID: 2100528 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 13, 2025