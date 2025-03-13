Mercury/13: Gold Medalist Lauren Holiday Visits FC Como Women's Team and Brings Support With a 3-0 Victory

In a memorable moment during the fourth session of the 'Beyond' program, Olympic gold medalist and Mercury/13 board member Lauren Holiday visited the Como Women's team, sharing her incredible journey and passion for women's football. Her presence inspired the players, helping lead them to a triumphant 3-0 victory, embodying the power of unity and determination.

A special atmosphere surrounded the Como Women Sports Center when Lauren Holiday, former USWNT footballer and board member of Mercury/13, visited the team for the first time since joining the club's ownership group.

Lauren Holiday's visit to Como

Her presence was felt from March 10, when she attended the Serie A match between F.C. Como Women and Sassuolo at the Ferruccio Stadium in Seregno. That day, the team, also fueled by her enthusiasm, won 3-0, delivering an extraordinary result and performance to the fans.

During her stay in Como, Lauren also had the opportunity to attend one of the most anticipated Champions League matches, between Inter and Feyenoord, at San Siro with Nike, the club's founding partner. On March 12, at the Cislago sports center, after the team's usual training session, Lauren had the chance to meet the players for a special moment, holding the fourth session of the 'Beyond' program, a project initiated and promoted by F.C. Como Women in Mercury 13's inaugural season as owners of the club.

Success and Challenges: how to build a purpose-led life on and off the field

Holiday spoke about the challenges she faced in her career and life, revealing her journey through a brain tumor diagnosis while pregnant with her first child. She shared how her resilience, mental strength, and family support helped her overcome the darkest moments. She explained to the players that resilience is a key quality, as important as teamwork, discipline, and work ethic.

Lauren emphasized that her experience taught her that being a leader doesn't just mean leading, but also being part of a group, understanding others, and working together to achieve a common goal. Her career, which saw her triumph with the national team, win two Olympic gold medals, and lift the 2015 World Cup trophy, is proof of how perseverance can make dreams come true, even when the road is tough.

"The right mindset is to put the team first, even when we're not personally satisfied. Getting to know your teammates is equally important. It's not necessary to have everything in common, but rather to act spontaneously in building authentic relationships," Holiday said during the meeting with the players. "The true goal is to support each other, creating a solid team environment," she added, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie and mutual support within a team.

The journey with Mercury/13 for Como Women and women's football

At Mercury/13, Lauren Holiday found a group that shares her vision: prioritizing people, especially the players, to allow women's football to grow and thrive. "Our goal is to invest in talent, people, and opportunities, just like we are doing at Mercury/13," she passionately stated.

At the end of the meeting, which was also attended by Victoire Cogevina Reynal, co-CEO & co-Founder of Mercury/13, and Zoe Kalar, CEO & Founder of WeAre8, main sponsor of Como Women, the latter being a guest in the second part of 'Beyond,' the players thanked Lauren and Zoe for sharing their experiences and lessons, which inspired them to stay determined, even when challenges seem particularly difficult, both in life and on the field.

Her story, characterized by mental strength and resilience, made the players understand that the path to success is never linear, but with the right attitude and teamwork, every goal is within reach. Lauren, with her champion career and commitment to women's football, sent a clear message: the future of the sport depends on those who invest in talent, people, and opportunities, just like she and Mercury/13 are doing.

