RuffleButts, Inc.: Hop to It! RuffleButts Unveils New Family Easter Collection

Featuring matching styles for the full family, this new collection is perfect for all your spring festivities.

RuffleButts + RuggedButts , a popular brand known for its high-quality children's UPF 50+ swim and apparel, is excited to announce the launch of its new full-family Easter Collection . Featuring dresses, rompers, button-downs, and their SoftSnooze bamboo-viscose pajamas , this collection offers styles for the entire family to celebrate spring in style.

This thoughtfully designed collection embraces the joy of the spring season with fresh prints, vibrant colors, and whimsical patterns. In addition to mommy-and-me styles , the collection also includes options for daddy and me , creating endless opportunities for family matching moments.

Family matching apparel is indeed trending in 2025 and perfect for Easter celebrations, Mother's Day, Father's Day, spring festivals, playdates, weddings, family photos, and more. RuffleButts + RuggedButts offers embroidered personalization for an additional special touch.

So far, customers agree the new family matching styles are a hit across the assortment. Lauren M. said " The perfect outfit for family pictures!" and Sabrina R. stated, "...perfect for our family photo session. The pictures turned out great!".

The Full-Family Easter Collection is available now on www.rufflebutts.com and www.ruggedbutts.com . Shoppers are encouraged to explore the entire collection early to ensure they find the perfect matching styles before they sell out.

To see more full family collections, visit their matching family page here .

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

