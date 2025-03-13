Silicon Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - The American University in Cairo (AUC) is set to host TEDxEtTagammo on April 26, 2025, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts to explore how ideas create lasting impact. With the theme "Echoes", the event will highlight the ways in which decisions, innovations, and leadership continue to shape the world long after their inception.

Among the speakers at this year's event is Safeer Qureshi, a Silicon Valley based, Canadian entrepreneur and business strategist known for his work with global enterprises, key organizations, and influential leaders. His talk will explore how ideas, innovation, and strategic thinking can drive meaningful change-reflecting the event's theme of how actions and decisions continue to shape the world long after they are made.

TEDxEtTagammo has become a platform for engaging discussions on the future of business, technology, and leadership. With more than a decade of experience building, scaling, and advising businesses across multiple industries, Safeer Qureshi has worked with corporations, multinational organizations, and international governments to navigate an evolving technological landscape. His insights into innovation and transformative business strategies align with the event's exploration of how ideas continue to resonate across industries and societies for ages.





"Ideas don't just exist in the moment-they spark change that can shape the future in ways we may never fully see," said Qureshi. "I've had the privilege of working alongside leaders and organizations driving real change. At TEDxEtTagammo, I'm going to share how they do it. How the right ideas, combined with action, can leave a lasting mark on industries, economies, and beyond."

The event will bring together speakers from various backgrounds, each sharing insights on how ideas and actions can create lasting change. From advancements in technology to shifts in economic and social structures, TEDxEtTagammo aims to highlight the unintended and far-reaching consequences of bold ideas.

Event Details

Event Name: TEDxEtTagammo



Date: April 26, 2025



Location: The American University in Cairo, New Cairo campus



Theme: "Echoes"



More Info: TEDxEtTagammo Official Event Page (link: https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/60639)

