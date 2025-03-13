Enable Me LLC: Women in 33 States Now Benefit from Safe Seated Mammography and Better Imaging with the VELA Mammography Chair, Enable Me Finds

Enable Me's goal is to have the VELA Mammography Chair available to benefit patients and clinics in all 50 states by the end of 2025

Tampa-based Enable Me, a VELA Medical company, announced today that in just over two years, hospitals and clinics in 33 states have embraced the clinically designed, high tech, FDA approved VELA Mammography Chair for its many benefits for patients and mammography technologists and its value to clinic workflow and safer operations.

"Because we truly believe that women deserve the highest quality healthcare available, our goal is to have safe seated mammography with the VELA Chair available in all 50 states by the end of this year," declared Mike Laky, President of Enable Me, marking its 25th year in business this year.

"The widespread acceptance of this breakthrough in women's imaging tells us that hospitals and clinics are eager to embrace the latest technologies promising to improve the mammography experience for all involved, including better imaging. Clinic executives also have learned that the VELA Chair can be a business asset that can improve workflow and enhance top line revenues."

CLINIC MANAGERS UNDERSTAND THE FEATURES, VALUE AND BENEFITS

Users cite the following important reasons they have purchased the VELA Chair:

It can be a motivator for the annual exam and an asset in early detection because it reduces discomfort, awkward positioning and can lessen pain, while providing a stable platform that can result in more accurate imaging

Guards against falls for women who are unsteady or prone to fainting (fall cost mitigation)

Lockable wheels that secure the chair and patient in place

Armrests that fold away for easy transfer from a wheelchair

Electric height and tilt adjustment for optimum positioning of short, tall or overweight patients

An adjustable push bar that relieves stress and strain on the technologist, who no longer has to hold her patient in place, creating a healthier work environment and an aid in retention in an industry chronically short staffed

Easy transport for the patient from the waiting room to the exam room and out to discharge more quickly and safely than walking

A business asset that can improve workflow, increase completed exams per day and be a revenue generator

Helps with patients with excessive extra tissue who have a hard time standing, reducing imaging time needed

Can accommodate patients up to 350 pounds

Retains techs and training costs from burnt out techs and muscular stress

Caregivers love the chair for those in their care; they feel confident their loved one will be treated well and safely

Saves on workers comp claims from techs who may have injuries from repetitive stresses holding patients in place in the standing exam

Special fabric easily cleaned after use, adding to clinic hygiene standards

A "GODSEND"

"The VELA Chair has become a Godsend for this department," declared Kimberly Middleton, lead mammography technologist at Piedmont Health System's Rockdale County clinic in Georgia. "The VELA Chair makes my patients feel very comfortable and safe while getting their mammogram. She feels safe, and I feel safe."

A "GREAT INVESTMENT"

"It has been a great investment for the company and also very beneficial for the patient and the technologist," observed Monica Heim, M.D., C.E.O. of Piedmont/Rockdale.

BETTER POSITIONING

"The electric height adjustment that better positions the patient for the mammogram avoids "challenging positions" for the mammographer, said Renee Jeria, Imaging Director of Sam Rodgers Medical Center in Kansas City.

"Just to see the effects it has had on our patients, when they look at the mammography chair, they know that we made an investment in them, that they matter to us," she commented.

