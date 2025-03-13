Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Bekins Van Lines held its sixth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala on Thursday, February 27, during which Bekins Vice President of Operations Kevin Miller announced Vince Clemente as the winner of the van line's rare Stephen F. Burns Extra Mile Award. The distinguished recognition, which hadn't been earned since 2019, acknowledges the recipient's dedication to delivering an excellent experience to their customers, no matter whether that means the end customer or peers in the network.

The Extra Mile Award was introduced in 2000 to acknowledge an agent, driver or corporate employee of Wheaton | Bekins who performs the extraordinary every day. In 2011, the award was renamed the Stephen F. Burns Extra Mile Award in honor of the company's Chairman of the Board. Award winners' attributes include unselfish contributions to the Wheaton | Bekins system and adherence to the company's mission and values: Treat everyone honestly, fairly and professionally.

In his dealings with customers, agencies and the van line staff, Clemente - a well-known operations manager for Boerman Moving & Storage, Inc. in Woodridge, Ill. - goes above and beyond the expected in his role.

"Vince's accomplishments speak volumes," said Wheaton | Bekins Director of Operations, Kevin Miller. "He is always willing to go above and beyond to lend support where it's needed, whether for his drivers, Boerman staff, or other agents in the network."

Clemente began his career at Bekins Van Lines in 1997, at the age of 20, and joined the Boerman Moving & Storage team in August 2007. Since the inception of the Top Hauler award, Boerman Moving & Storage has received it every year, with Clemente playing a key role in that achievement.

Collaborating closely with fellow agents in the Wheaton | Bekins network, Clemente offers support with packing, hauling and resolving customer move challenges, all while maintaining a high standard of service.

Clemente consistently emphasizes to his drivers that exceptional customer service is expected at Boerman Moving & Storage. As a result, 92% of Boerman's hauling fleet holds top ratings within the van line network, and his drivers have earned multiple Driver of the Year awards during his tenure. Clemente is a strong advocate for his drivers, always going the extra mile to ensure they are well-supported and equipped for success.

In recognition of his achievement, Clemente was honored at the Van Line Summit & Awards Gala with the Extra Mile Award trophy and a well-deserved $2,000 cash award.





Figure 1 The Extra Mile award winner, Vince Clemente, was surprised by the award, and by his wife and daughters showing up at the awards gala in conjunction with the announcement.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10823/244370_eec48c6d04e1f862_002full.jpg





Figure 2 Wheaton | Bekins VP of Operations Kevin Miller (far left) presented Vince Clemente (second from right) with the 2024 Wheaton | Bekins Extra Mile award.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10823/244370_eec48c6d04e1f862_003full.jpg

About Bekins Van Lines

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com/why-bekins/partners.

