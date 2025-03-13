Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Bekins Van Lines announced Thursday, February 27, at its sixth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala, Bekins awarded top driving honors to Joe Childs of Silicon Valley Moving & Storage in San Jose, Calif., with the Driver of the Year award. To be eligible for the award, individuals must first earn a Driver of the Month award between January 2024 and December 2024 and consistently provide superior service to Bekins' customers. Due to excellent records in claims, customer service and safety, Drivers of the Year are among the best in the household goods moving industry.

"Joe is an outstanding driver who has not only excelled in his driving responsibilities but has also consistently gone above and beyond in representing our organization," said Kevin Miller, Vice President of Operations at Bekins Van Lines. "His commitment to delivering exceptional service, often at the expense of personal time and comforts, truly sets him apart."

Childs' journey in moving and storage began at the young age of 19, when he obtained his Class A license and began hauling freight for the family business, Pozas Bros., in San Jose, Calif. In 1990, Childs founded Silicon Valley & Storage. Working alongside his wife, Cheri, Joe focused on customer moves and estimating, while Cheri managed the office. Over the decades, the company has become a trusted name in the industry, and a respected company in the San Francisco Bay Area that services thousands of residential and commercial clients annually.

Childs' son Joey took the microphone at the awards ceremony after Joe's acceptance speech, recognizing Joe's hard work through the years and acknowledging that Joey recently earned his own CDL at age 19, the same as his father.

Silicon Valley Moving & Storage has received numerous accolades from Bekins Van Lines, including most recently: Spire (2021-2024), Customer Loyalty (2022 & 2024) and Agent of the Month (August 2024). Childs has earned the Driver of the Month Award three times and has been a number one rated driver for 45 straight months.

Childs is active in his community, heavily involved with Wreaths Across America, dedicating his time, trucks, drivers, and warehouse to ensure tens of thousands of wreaths are delivered to honor fallen service members. Known for putting others before himself, Childs' selflessness shines through in everything he does. He is a proud family man who enjoys boating, dirt bike riding, camping, off-roading and hunting with his family. He is a lifelong baseball enthusiast who coached both his children, Joey and Brooke, and continues to spend weekends and off days maintaining the ballpark, for the next generation of players - cutting grass, working in the snack shack, and helping families.

Childs received a Driver of the Year plaque from Bekins Van Lines, along with a $2,000 cash award and a trip to the Awards Gala in Carmel, Indiana.

