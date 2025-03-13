Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Announced Thursday, February 27, at its sixth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala, Wheaton World Wide Moving awarded top driving honors to Bob Krumpols of Preferred Movers of TN, Inc., in Crossville, Tenn., with the Driver of the Year award. To be eligible for the award, individuals must first earn a Driver of the Month award between January 2024 and December 2024 and consistently provide superior service to Wheaton's customers. Due to excellent records in claims, customer service and safety, Drivers of the Year are among the best in the household goods moving industry.

"Bob is one of the most outstanding people you'll ever meet, and his commitment to delivering exceptional service is unmatched," said Kevin Miller, Vice President of Operations at Wheaton | Bekins. "We had a customer not long ago tell us Bob had not only done an amazing job caring for their belongings but also went out of his way to bring the customers breakfast on their last load day. That's the mark of a man who cares, and it's not easy to find that kind of person."

Bob Krumpols' career in the moving industry commenced in 1983 when he became a driver for North American, setting the stage for a lifelong dedication to the art of moving. Since then, Krumpols has not only honed his skills but has also become a pillar of reliability and professionalism in the industry.

Krumpols, along with his wife, Lori, owns Preferred Movers of TN, Inc., and has won Agent of the Year for Wheaton World Wide Moving in 2003, 2010 and 2023 - one of only two moving companies in the history of the van line to win the award three times. Krumpols has received numerous driving awards throughout his many years on the road, including: 1996 AMSA Super Van Operator, 1989 NAVL Driver of the Year, 1995 Global Van Lines Driver of the Year, nine Driver of the Month awards for Wheaton World Wide Moving, and Driver of the Year in 2014 and 2016 for Wheaton. In addition, he has been a number one rated driver for the past 31 consecutive months and accident free for over 3.5 million miles.

Krumpols embodies the essence of excellence in his profession. Renowned as a top hauler, Krumpols' dedication, reliability, and consistently excellent customer experience survey scores are a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Outside of driving, Krumpols enjoys fishing, playing softball and poker, cruising and spending time with his family.

As a result of earning the award, Krumpols received a Driver of the Year plaque from Wheaton World Wide Moving, along with a $2,000 cash award and a trip to the Awards Gala in Carmel, Indiana.

Driver of the Year Bob Krumpols holds the trophy for his agency's 2023 Agent of the Year award at last year's event.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9524/244398_7b13bc5a44534ba5_001full.jpg

Bob's wife Lori Krumpols accepts his 2024 Driver of the Year award from Wheaton's Director of Traffic, Doug Robinson.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9524/244398_7b13bc5a44534ba5_002full.jpg

About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

