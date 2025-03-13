Aristotle Welcomes Emily Wallace as Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships

Aristotle, a leader in the professional services industry, is proud to announce the addition of Emily Wallace as Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships. Emily brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record in fostering key relationships, which will be invaluable as the company continues to expand its market presence and service offerings.

In her new role, Emily will focus on building lasting strategic partnerships while delivering exceptional client service. Her innovative approach and expertise in public affairs are expected to reinforce Aristotle's position as an industry leader.

Prior to joining Aristotle, Emily served as Senior Manager of Membership at the Public Affairs Council, where she was instrumental in driving recruitment, retention, and engagement across corporate, association, law firm and nonprofit member sectors. Her ability to cultivate strong professional relationships and drive business growth has established her as a respected leader in her field.

"We are incredibly excited to have Emily join our team," said Aristotle Executive Vice President of Professional Services Rob Christ. "Her extensive background in public affairs and exceptional partnership-building abilities make her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Emily's contributions will play a crucial role in driving our business forward and helping us achieve our ambitious goals."

Emily holds a bachelor's degree in American Studies and Civilization, as well as a certificate in Cultural Competency and Social Work from the University of Iowa.

Aristotle CEO John Aristotle Phillips emphasized, "Emily is a tremendous asset to our team and will be pivotal to the growth of our company. Her leadership and expertise align perfectly with our commitment to delivering outstanding service to both our clients and partners."

The addition of Emily Wallace underscores Aristotle's commitment to attracting top talent and maintaining its leadership position within the professional services industry. The company looks forward to the positive impact Emily will bring to their esteemed team and valued clients.

