Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Mompreneurs and Addison Care Crack the Code for U.S. Caregiving

Electronic Caregiver Opens Nationwide Direct Sales Opportunities for Female Entrepreneurs

Electronic Caregiver, the leading provider of innovative health technology solutions, has launched a nationwide direct sales initiative aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs. This initiative offers a lucrative, meaningful, and home-based business opportunity centered around Addison Care, the company's groundbreaking Virtual Health Companion.

With live caregiving costs financially out of reach for most Americans, Addison Care provides an affordable alternative to address the growing caregiving crisis. Currently, 140 million Americans manage chronic conditions, 56 million aging adults face health risks, and 53 million family caregivers struggle with stress and burnout. Addison Care is a comprehensive, tech-driven solution designed to support both caregivers and those in need of care.

Addison Care is a 3D digital health companion that delivers 24/7 health management support, including:

Vitals monitoring and medication adherence reminders

Interactive wellness checks and symptom tracking

Twice-monthly TeleCare interviews assessing physical, emotional, and environmental health

Emergency response capabilities via voice or touch activation

Wearable safety devices, including an emergency wrist pendant and GPS tracker

AI-powered home activity monitoring for family caregivers through an iOS and Android app

Addison how-to guide booklet on the art of free caregiver delegation

"Addison Care is a complete solution," said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "Addison monitors, guards, entertains, and enraptures clients. We've integrated life-safety features with chronic care management, caregiver support, and personalized companionship. By improving treatment adherence at home we can reduce hospitalizations, prevent health escalations, and extend functional independence."

Electronic Caregiver has already served tens of thousands of clients nationwide and major clinical organizations, with 90% of its reseller network being female entrepreneurs.

"Women are natural caretakers," said Erika Ruiz, COO of Electronic Caregiver. "Many have raised children and supported aging parents or loved ones. Our program is a perfect fit as they seek new purpose and financial independence. There's no startup cost or investment-we provide training, sales materials, inventory, and services. Our resellers build connections within their communities and social networks while earning recurring passive income."

To learn more about joining the Addison Care reseller program, visit www.electroniccaregiver.com/startup/ or call 833-324-5433 Ext.1.

About Electronic Caregiver:

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. is a leading digital health technology and services company dedicated to transforming care for aging and chronically ill individuals worldwide. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the company pioneers innovative telehealth solutions, including Addison, the AI-driven 3D Virtual Caregiver. By integrating advanced technology-such as real-time health monitoring, medication management, and personalized support with a patient-centric approach, Electronic Caregiver empowers individuals to live healthier, more independent lives while enhancing caregiver efficacy. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Electronic Caregiver partners with global leaders like Samsung, Intel, and AWS to deliver scalable, cutting-edge care solutions.

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, inc.

