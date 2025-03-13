Maratopia Search Marketing: Maratopia Commits to EEAT for AI in 2025

The digital landscape is evolving, and with the rise of AI generated content in 2025, E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) has become more important than ever. The continued increase of misinformation has also led to stricter search engine guidelines. In order to rank on search engines such as Google, businesses and content creators must prioritise credibility and E-E-A-T.

Under the lead of their CEO Steve Harvey-Franklin, Yorkshire based Search Marketing Agency Maratopia have committed to creating valuable content for their clients that keeps up with Google's continued push for Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness.

"With AI, everything seems to have changed, but really it's all still the same. AI is a valuable tool, but shouldn't be used to write content for SEO. Securing the AI Overview position on Google like the featured snippet spot, requires good original content. Put yourself in Google's shoes, for Google to use content for its own AI result, it needs to demonstrate that it is authoritative, written with Expertise and Experience and that it is from a Trustworthy source and engenders Trust itself. So what was good for content in 2023/2024 is even more relevant for 2025 and beyond, without new content, new ideas, new opinions, new ways of saying things AI results die."

Steve Harvey-Franklin

Google's Latest Updates

Relying on AI generated content, particularly when it comes to YMOYL (your money or your life) advice can have a detrimental impact on business, with Statista finding less than 25% of consumers trust AI when it comes to medical or legal advice.

This has led to a series of updates from Google to weed out poor quality, AI generated content. The updates that Google has made to its search engine show that they are continuing to prioritise authoritative content that is well-researched and driven by experience when choosing which sites to rank for any given keyword.

What Does E-E-A-T Mean in 2025

Experience: As real world insights now hold more weight in Google rankings, it's important that a brand's content reflects first hand experience.

Expertise: To give a brand's content more value, contributors should either have extensive industry knowledge or a recognised qualification.

Authority: When the published content cites reputable sources and secures backlinks from quality sites, it can help to improve its credibility

Trust: By maintaining a secure website and being transparent, contributors can help to improve the rankings of a page and build lasting trust with their readers.

For more information on Maratopia's commitment to Google's E-E-A-T requirements, then visit Maratopia at https://www.maratopia.co.uk/ today.

About Maratopia

Maratopia is a Yorkshire based Search Marketing Agency with more than 20 years of experience in SEO, PPC, and Web Development, and part of The Think Again Group. Founded in 2003 by Steve Harvey-Franklin, the agency is committed to driving their clients to the top of the search engine rankings.

