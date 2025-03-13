DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: VERZENIO's Market Potential Soars as Demand for CDK4/6 Inhibitors Grows | DelveInsight

As VERZENIO gains traction in early-stage treatments and broadens its approved uses, its revenue is expected to keep growing. While the global CDK4/6 inhibitor market remains highly competitive, VERZENIO's distinct clinical advantages and ongoing studies could contribute to further market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " VERZENIO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around VERZENIO, which is a targeted treatment known as a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The drug is a non-chemotherapy oral tablet. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of VERZENIO. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Eli Lilly and Company's VERZENIO (abemaciclib) Overview

VERZENIO (abemaciclib) is a prescription medication used to treat adults with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has metastasized (spread to other parts of the body). It is administered orally and is prescribed in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as an initial endocrine-based therapy. Additionally, the drug is being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer.

VERZENIO is approved for the following indications:

In combination with endocrine therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with HR+/HER2-, node-positive, early-stage breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

In combination with an aromatase inhibitor as the initial endocrine-based therapy for adults with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

In combination with fulvestrant for adults with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer that has progressed after prior endocrine therapy.

As monotherapy for adults with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following endocrine therapy and prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting.

Drug Name VERZENIO (abemaciclib) Molecule type Small molecule Developer Eli Lilly and Company Primary Indication HR+/HER2- breast cancer Mechanism of action Cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 inhibitor Route of administration Oral

HR+/HER2- breast cancer is the most common subtype of breast cancer, defined by the presence of estrogen and progesterone hormone receptors but lacking HER2 overexpression. This form of breast cancer generally has a favorable prognosis and is primarily managed with hormone therapy to suppress hormone-driven tumor growth.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, around 211,000 new cases of HR+/HER2- breast cancer were reported in the US in 2024. Over the past decade, endocrine therapy has remained the cornerstone of treatment, including for cases with visceral involvement. The current preferred approach involves combining endocrine therapy-using aromatase inhibitors or fulvestrant-with CDK4/6 inhibitors.

The approval of CDK4/6 inhibitors has significantly transformed the treatment landscape for HR+/HER2- breast cancer. Currently, five selective CDK4/6 inhibitors-ENHERTU, DATROWAY, IBRANCE, KISQALI, and VERZENIO-are used in combination with endocrine therapy. In November 2023, the FDA approved TRUQAP (capivasertib) in combination with FASLODEX for patients with advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer harboring specific biomarker alterations (PIK3CA, AKT1, or PTEN).

The NCCN Guidelines have designated KISQALI as the only Category 1 Preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor for first-line treatment in combination with an aromatase inhibitor, strengthening its position in the U.S. market. This led to KISQALI recovering its lost market share, with its U.S. revenue contribution rebounding to 50%, following declines to 46% in 2020, 36% in 2021, and 38% in 2022.

In January 2025, the FDA approved DATROWAY for patients with unresectable or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer (IHC 0, IHC 1+, or IHC 2+/ISH-) who had previously received endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy. Additionally, ENHERTU was approved for patients with unresectable or metastatic HR+, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer that had progressed after at least one prior endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting.

Also, in January 2025, Roche reported positive topline results from its Phase III INAVO120 trial, assessing ITOVEBI in combination with IBRANCE and fulvestrant for patients with PIK3CA-mutated HR+/HER2-, endocrine-resistant, locally advanced, or metastatic breast cancer.

Among the seven major markets, the US accounted for the largest market share in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, generating USD 7.5 billion in revenue in 2023. The market is expected to experience substantial growth from 2025 to 2034, driven by the introduction of novel therapeutic options.

Emerging Competitors of VERZENIO

Some of the competing emerging key players in HR+/HER2- breast cancer market are, Merck (KEYTRUDA), Arvinas (ARV-471 (vepdegestrant)), Olema Pharmaceuticals (OP1250 (palazestrant)), Celcuity (Gedatolisib), Roche (Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545); Inavolisib), AstraZeneca and DaiichiSankyo (Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd)), AstraZeneca (Camizestrant (AZD9833); Capivasertib), Eli Lilly (LY3484356/Imlunestrant), Sermonix Pharmaceuticals (Lasofoxifene), Veru Pharma (Enobosarm), DualityBio/BioNtech (DB-1303), Evgen Pharma (SFX-01), Carrick Therapeutics (Samuraciclib (CT-7001)), EQRx/G1 Therapeutics (Lerociclib), Immutep (Eftilagimod Alpha (LAG-3lg/IMP321)), and others.

Key Milestones of VERZENIO

In 2024, Phase III trials did not meet primary endpoints or were terminated for futility. Negative Phase III CYCLONE-2 results, in which VERZENIO added to abiraterone did not meet the primary endpoint of improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Phase III trials did not meet primary endpoints or were terminated for futility. Negative Phase III CYCLONE-2 results, in which VERZENIO added to abiraterone did not meet the primary endpoint of improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). In December 2023, Eli Lilly and Company presented results from the MONARCH 3 clinical trial at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). Results from MONARCH 3 show a numerical improvement in overall survival (OS) of 13.1 months for women with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer treated with VERZENIO plus an aromatase inhibitor in the intent-to-treat population and 14.9 months for women with visceral disease.

presented results from the MONARCH 3 clinical trial at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). Results from MONARCH 3 show a numerical improvement in overall survival (OS) of 13.1 months for women with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer treated with VERZENIO plus an aromatase inhibitor in the intent-to-treat population and 14.9 months for women with visceral disease. In March 2023, the US FDA approved an expanded indication for VERZENIO in combination with endocrine therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+/HER2-, node-positive, early breast cancer (EBC) at a high risk of recurrence. This expanded adjuvant indication removes the Ki-67 score requirement for patient selection.

the US FDA approved an expanded indication for VERZENIO in combination with endocrine therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+/HER2-, node-positive, early breast cancer (EBC) at a high risk of recurrence. This expanded adjuvant indication removes the Ki-67 score requirement for patient selection. In February 2022, the CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorization for the medicinal product VERZENIO. VERZENIO, in combination with endocrine therapy, is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+/HER2- negative, node-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

the CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorization for the medicinal product VERZENIO. VERZENIO, in combination with endocrine therapy, is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+/HER2- negative, node-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence. In October 2021, the US FDA approved VERZENIO, in combination with endocrine therapy (tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor), for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+/HER2-, node-positive, early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence and a Ki-67 score of =20% as determined by an FDA-approved test. Ki-67 is a marker of cellular proliferation.

the US FDA approved VERZENIO, in combination with endocrine therapy (tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor), for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+/HER2-, node-positive, early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence and a Ki-67 score of =20% as determined by an FDA-approved test. Ki-67 is a marker of cellular proliferation. In September 2018, VERZENIO was approved in Europe for treating advanced HR+ breast cancer in women if the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body or is locally advanced.

VERZENIO was approved in Europe for treating advanced HR+ breast cancer in women if the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body or is locally advanced. In September 2018, VERZENIO was approved for the treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- unresectable or recurrent breast cancer in combination with fulvestrant or an aromatase inhibitor (AI) in Japan.

VERZENIO was approved for the treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- unresectable or recurrent breast cancer in combination with fulvestrant or an aromatase inhibitor (AI) in Japan. In February 2018, the US FDA approved VERZENIO in combination with an aromatase inhibitor (AI) as initial endocrine-based therapy for the treatment of postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer

the US FDA approved VERZENIO in combination with an aromatase inhibitor (AI) as initial endocrine-based therapy for the treatment of postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer In September 2017, the US FDA approved VERZENIO in combination with an endocrine therapy to treat adult patients who have HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer that has progressed after taking therapy that alters a patient's hormones (endocrine therapy).

the US FDA approved VERZENIO in combination with an endocrine therapy to treat adult patients who have HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer that has progressed after taking therapy that alters a patient's hormones (endocrine therapy). In October 2015, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to abemaciclib for patients with refractory hormone-receptor-positive (HR+) advanced or metastatic breast cancer

VERZENIO Market Dynamics

The oral administration of VERZENIO enhances patient convenience, while its expanded approval for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+/HER2- early breast cancer highlights its role as a differentiated CDK4/6 inhibitor in reducing the risk of recurrence. The rising prevalence of HR+/HER2- breast cancer is driving market demand for effective treatments like VERZENIO. Additionally, its demonstrated efficacy in combination with endocrine therapy and its ability to penetrate the central nervous system further strengthen its market position. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing awareness among healthcare providers also contribute to its adoption.

However, its adoption may be hindered by regulatory hurdles and potential side effects, including severe or life-threatening lung inflammation and serious liver problems. High treatment costs and access disparities in certain regions could also limit market penetration. Competition from other CDK4/6 inhibitors such as IBRANCE and KISQALI poses a challenge, along with concerns over long-term safety data. Additionally, the Phase III CYCLONE-2 trial failed to meet primary endpoints in mCRPC, which may impact its broader clinical prospects and investor confidence.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

